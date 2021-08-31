U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

XBT Provider Receives Approval for and Publishes Updated Prospectus

XBT Provider AB
·3 min read

STOCKHOLM – August 31, 2021 –

This release contains regulated information.

The board of XBT Provider AB (Publ) (“XBT Provider”) is pleased to announce the publication of its updated prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The board is also pleased to announce that it has appointed CoinShares Capital Markets (Jersey) Limited (CSCM) as Guarantor. CSCM has replaced the current guarantor, CoinShares (Jersey) Limited. CSCM also provides the hedging arrangements for XBT Provider under the terms of the Collateral Management Agreement as Hedge Counterparty. This new appointment will better protect investor interests by aligning the Guarantor and the Hedge Counterparty into a single entity.

The updated prospectus can be found on the XBT Provider website here: https://xbtprovider.com/financial-reports.

For more information, please visit https://xbtprovider.com or email info@xbtprovider.com.

###

About XBT Provider

XBT Provider AB (Publ) (“XBT Provider”), a CoinShares company, is the Swedish-domiciled issuer of the Bitcoin Tracker One (SE0007126024), Bitcoin Tracker Euro (SE0007525332), Ether Tracker One (SE0010296574) and Ether Tracker Euro (SE0010296582), series of certificates (collectively, the “Certificates”) which are designed to synthetically track the performance of the price of the relevant underlying crypto-asset, bitcoin or ether, (in Swedish Kronor or Euro, respectively), less a fee component.

In 2015, Bitcoin Tracker One became the first bitcoin-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2017, Ether Tracker One became the first ether-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certificates are available and traded in the same manner as any other share or instrument listed on their respective exchanges.

XBT Provider’s Prospectus is approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and the Certificates are governed by Swedish law. XBT Provider is not a licensed financial advisor. The views presented in this release are the opinions of the Board of XBT Provider and no other party. Bitcoin and ether, are volatile assets and their prices (and the price of securities that are referenced to them) can move quickly, positively or negatively. Prospective investors in the Certificates should carefully consider the suitability of such an investment and whether they have sufficient financial resources in order to be able to bear the risks associated therewith and, in connection with such a determination, should carefully read XBT Provider’s latest Prospectus (including, in particular, the risk warnings set out therein). The Certificates do not confer on the holders thereof any claim to or against the relevant underlying crypto-asset to which they are referenced. The value and any payment due under the Certificates will be affected by the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Euro or, as the case may be, between the US Dollar and the Swedish Kronor. Any returns upon the Certificates will not be the same as the returns which a direct investment of an equivalent sum in the relevant underlying crypto-asset could produce. The Certificates are non-equity linked, non-principal protected, unsecured and unsubordinated and do not bear interest.


