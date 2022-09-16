U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

XCA2600, the World's Largest All-terrain Crane by XCMG, Passes Its First Lifting Test

·2 min read

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCA2600, the world's largest tonnage all-terrain crane developed by XCMG (SHE:000425), has successfully completed the first test to lift a 173-ton weight, ahead of being delivered to a wind farm in China next month.

XCA2600, the World’s Largest All-terrain Crane by XCMG, Passes Its First Lifting Test.
XCA2600, the World’s Largest All-terrain Crane by XCMG, Passes Its First Lifting Test.

The XCA2600 is equipped with three core technologies: high-performance flexible boom, super-lifting and independent suspension. As well as hoisting a weight of 173 tons, the XCA2600 can reach a lifting height of 160 meters, which is 20 percent higher than products of the same class and covers 90 percent of wind turbine installations across China.

In addition, the model is also the world's first crane to be equipped with a 10-axle chassis, and it can be interchanged with the XCC2600, the world's largest tonnage telescopic boom crawler crane. The XCA2600 body is 50-cm shorter than the industry average, while the minimum ground clearance is 200mm higher, allowing for better operational flexibility.

In terms of super-lifting and tensioning, the newly developed XCA2600 boom features active control and hoisting risk prediction technologies to ensure quick and safe operation. Its 3.5-meter-wide chassis, in conjunction with the patented independent suspension system and live axle, ensures the stability of the vehicle.

In addition to industry-leading functionality and performance capabilities, the new model is more efficient for major wind turbine installation projects by tailoring to the specific needs of various construction environments and scenarios.

"It can be difficult for large cranes to successfully strike a balance between achieving great lifting capability and traveling around conveniently, especially for those that need to install wind turbines at a height of 160 meters," said Shan Zenghai, Chief Engineer of XCMG Crane. "To achieve this requires technological innovation and a dedication to customers and their height, accessibility and safety needs."

XCMG has made significant progress in developing large-tonnage all-terrain cranes in the last decade, from 800 tons ten years ago to 2,600 tons today. The Company has currently sold a total of 126 units of super wheel cranes with tonnage greater than 1,200 tons, which have installed over 15,000 wind turbines.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 79 years. It currently ranks third in the world's construction machinery industry, exporting to more than 191 countries and regions around the world.

www.xcmg.com

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xca2600-the-worlds-largest-all-terrain-crane-by-xcmg-passes-its-first-lifting-test-301626033.html

SOURCE XCMG

