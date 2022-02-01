U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Xceede Solutions Announces PLNR - Sales-Driven Planning on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

·4 min read

Xceede Solutions customers can budget and forecast their growth natively on Salesforce across their respective territories and operating currencies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xceede Solutions today announced it has launched PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to build collaborative and actionable growth plans. PLNR allows growth-focused executives and their respective teams to plan, execute, measure, and adjust their budgets and forecasts at the territory, account, and opportunity levels.

PLNR allows sales teams to focus on exceeding their growth targets.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, PLNR is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000FN7sqUAD

PLNR empowers companies to align Sales, Marketing, and Operations efforts and investments towards growth. It allows them to proactively anticipate changes in marketplace reality by monitoring sales-driven, company-wide, forecasts in real-time and adjust their plans accordingly.

Key features and capabilities include:

  • One Integrated Plan. A single collaborative plan that aligns Sales, Marketing, and Operations along with investments and key activities.

  • Enterprise Planning Models. Growth oriented teams can set targets and create bottom-up budgets at a Territory, Customer, or even at a Deal level. These budgets and forecasts can contain both Financial and Non-Financial KPIs.

  • Analytics. Visualize and analyze your budgets and forecasts to track your performance and make the necessary adjustments.

  • Native to Salesforce. Leverage all your territory, account, and opportunity data, advanced configuration such as custom fiscal years and advanced multi-currency, approval processes, and security without the need to maintain or synchronize data with an external planning tool.

"PLNR allows clients to focus on exceeding their growth targets, by building and executing on budgets, forecasts, and gap mitigation activities," said Xceede Solutions, CEO, Sanjiv Teelock. "PLNR operationalizes Sales-Driven Planning, a new discipline which enables companies to align with marketplace reality to grow even in uncertain times."

With PLNR available on AppExchange, salespeople can now conduct their forecasting and budgeting activities within Salesforce as part of their day-to-day. CROs and executive leadership can easily obtain a top-down view of the company forecast with all the details at their fingertips.

"PLNR is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by allowing them to bring corporate planning onto the Salesforce platform," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

The AppExchange launch further reinforces the commitment to our clients as we partner with them to embed growth excellence within their organizations by leveraging the Salesforce ecosystem.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Xceede Solutions

Xceede Solutions is a management consulting firm with a passion for technology. As a boutique provider, we are a high-touch, local, trusted advisor and business partner that combines business strategy, industry best practices, and technology to empower growth for our clients. Adopting an outcome-driven approach to our consulting practice, our team of certified professional ensure that our solutions enable our clients achieve their desired business outcomes. Our SaaS software, PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning, and Sales-Driven Planning methodology enable our clients to plan, budget, forecast, and execute on their growth strategies. As a Salesforce® ISV and Consulting Partner, we leverage the Salesforce® platform and complimentary technology solutions in innovative ways to operationalize strategy and streamline execution.

About PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning

PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning (PLNR) allows growth-focused executives and their respective teams to plan, execute, measure, and adjust their budgets and forecasts at the territory, account, and opportunity levels. It empowers companies to align Sales, Marketing, and Operations efforts and investments towards growth. Companies can anticipate and react to changes in marketplace reality by monitoring sales-driven, company-wide, forecasts in real-time. PLNR is built natively on Salesforce®. To learn more about PLNR, visit plnr.io.

Media Contact:
Martin Messier
Xceede Solutions
844-923-3331
mediarelations@xceedesolutions.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xceede-solutions-announces-plnr--sales-driven-planning-on-salesforce-appexchange-the-worlds-leading-enterprise-cloud-marketplace-301471729.html

SOURCE Xceede Solutions

