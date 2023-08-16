Xcel Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XELB) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Xcel Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XELB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$4.0m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$19m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Xcel Brands' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Xcel Brands, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.3m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 98% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Xcel Brands' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Xcel Brands has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

