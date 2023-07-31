Xcel Energy invests $770M in power-generation facilities in Texas, New Mexico

Solar panels at the Springfield solar farm in the Town of Lomira, as seen on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Xcel Energy announced last week that it will invest approximately $770 million in power-generating facilities in Texas and New Mexico by extending the life of two older natural gas-fueled units, adding battery storage and constructing more systems for solar power.

According to a release from Xcel Energy, these upgrades and additions to the generating fleet will return $116 million in added tax revenue to their host communities and save customers $900 million to $2 billion in fuel costs over 35 years. Xcel Energy will also surpass $500 million in federal solar tax credits as savings to customers over 10 years.

“Our power plants are operated and maintained by highly trained and dedicated employees and hosted bysupportive communities that have come to depend on the economic activity these power plants generate,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy in Texas-New Mexico. “By reinvesting in these power plants, we are providing new opportunities for our valued workers who have served this region with reliable power for decades while realizing significant savings for our customers by repurposing existing grid connections and generating electricity from free and abundant sunshine.”

The plan calls for the construction of three solar generating facilities, including one at Plant X Generation Station near Earth, which will produce 150 megawatts under optimal conditions. Combined with the two new solar plants near Hobbs, the facilities would power about 140,000 average Xcel Energy customer homes.

If regulators approve the plan as filed, Xcel Energy expects to have the new and updated generating resources online by 2026 and 2027.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Xcel Energy invests $770M in Southwest power-generation facilities