Xcel Energy ranking, Buff businesses, WT news in this week

Xcel Energy named a ‘World's Most Admired Company’ by Fortune magazine for 11th consecutive year

MINNEAPOLIS – For the 11th year in a row, Xcel Energy has been honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine. The Minneapolis-based utility ranked first in use of corporate assets and placed second overall among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.

The ranking is based on nine criteria including innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, longterm investment value and quality of management, according to a news release.

“Xcel Energy is honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies once again. This award is a testament to our employees and their commitment to the communities we serve," said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We’re grateful to be recognized for our leadership towards a cleaner energy economy that works for all customers while ensuring safe, reliable and affordable service.”

The complete list and methodology can be found at www.Fortune.com.

Journey Coffee in Canyon, owned by Noah and Stephanie Littlejohn, right, is one of more than 100 businesses on the Buff Owned, Buff Operated Business Directory operated by the West Texas A&M University Alumni Association. Also pictured are, from left, Abby Waters, assistant director of alumni relations, and Ronnie Hall, executive director of the Alumni Association.

WT Alumni Association launches directory of Buff-owned businesses

CANYON — A growing initiative by the West Texas A&M University Alumni Association is showing the impact the University has on the economy of the region and beyond.

On Feb. 1, the Alumni Association will launch an online directory of Buff Owned, Buff Operated businesses, complementing an effort that began in July 2022.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback since we began providing Buff Owned, Buff Operated Business window stickers,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “But now we’re trying to expand that by creating a digital landing page for all of our alumni-owned businesses so we can help connect those entrepreneurs with potential customers.”

At its launch, the Buff Owned web page will feature more than 100 businesses in 26 cities around the country, as well as online-only businesses and a bakery in Selango, Malaysia. The directory includes seven categories: agriculture, building and construction; cleaning, repairs and automotive; creative, educational and marketing; financial, realty, business and technology; fitness, health and wellness; food, retail and entertainment; and one category solely collecting businesses in Canyon.

To join the directory, contact Abby Waters, assistant director of alumni relations, at 806-651-2390 or register on the website: buffalum.com/buff-businesses.html.

Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 raising funds for American Tinnitus Association

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 have partnered to raise funds for the American Tinnitus Association on Monday, Feb. 5. According to a news release, Amarillo’s locations will donate all proceeds from that day to the organization in honor of the company’s late founder Kent Taylor.

“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” said Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan in a release. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

In addition to the fundraiser, the release said the two businesses will also donate 10% from online sales of gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association through March 31.

The deans, or their representatives, of WT’s six Colleges will take part in the West Texas A&M University Alumni Association's Dean’s Discussion meetings via Zoom.

WT Alumni Association to host virtual conversations with university leaders

CANYON — The deans, or their representatives, of WT’s six Colleges will take part in the West Texas A&M University Alumni Association Dean’s Discussion meetings via Zoom.

“Buffs can meet virtually with deans from their College to get updates on the latest happenings and hear about what to look forward to in 2024,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “The deans also will take questions from alums.”

Discussions, which will run from noon to 1 p.m., are scheduled as follows:

Feb. 6: Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities;

Feb. 7: Dr. Emily Hunt, dean of the College of Engineering, and Drs. Pam Lockwood and Vinitha Subburaj, associate deans;

Feb. 8: Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences;

Feb. 12: Dr. Holly Jeffreys, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

Feb. 13: Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business; and

Feb. 20: Dr. Gary Bigham, dean of the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, and Dr. Kenneth Denton, associate dean.

JDH announces construction of a new grain handling facility in Stratford

Recently, JDH, an established family-owned company since 1886, announced its plans to construct an agricultural unit train receiver outside of Stratford located in Sherman County. "This strategic move marks a major step forward in JDH’s commitment to expanding its service capabilities and contributing to the Texas Panhandle’s economy," a news release states. "JDH is fortunate to have been an integral part of this region for nearly two decades and looks forward to continuing our professional presence in this community."

The new facility will be served by BNSF Railway, headquartered in Fort Worth. “We are looking forward to serving the customers of JDH in transporting vital agricultural products across our network,” said Angela Caddell, BNSF group VP of agricultural products. “We are always proud to expand our reach in supporting the local agricultural community, by helping to safely and efficiently move products that our nation so heavily relies upon every day.”

Scheduled to be operational in 2025, the facility is expected to become an important asset for the local community, farmers, and beef, dairy and hog producers. "JDH expects the facility to generate economic growth, create employment opportunities and continue providing our quality service to JDH’s customers. The company has designed the extra-capacity loop track to allow for additional rail-based business to co-locate at the premises in the future," the release said.

Megan Eckhardt of has been awarded a $15,000 W.D. Farr Scholarship by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation. Eckhardt received a bachelor’s degree in animal science and meat science business from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in animal science from Angelo State University. She is now pursuing her doctorate in meat science at West Texas A&M University.

2023 W.D. Farr Scholarship recipients include WT doctoral student

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Megan Eckhardt of New Braunfels, Texas, and Jaime Luke of Stanberry, Missouri, have each been awarded a $15,000 W.D. Farr Scholarship by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF). The annual W.D. Farr Scholarship program recognizes outstanding graduate students for their academic achievements, leadership and commitment to the advancement of the beef industry.

Eckhardt and Luke were selected from a record-number of 51 qualified applicants. The scholarship recipients will be recognized during CattleCon24, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, in Orlando, Florida.

Eckhardt received a bachelor’s degree in animal science and meat science business from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in animal science from Angelo State University. She is now pursuing her doctorate in meat science at West Texas A&M University. Involved with 4-H and FFA from an early age, Eckhardt grew up helping on her family’s ranch in Texas. Participating in the full cycle of beef production from pasture to plate sparked her passion for a career in meat science.

“One day I’d like to share my knowledge, experiences and research findings related to meat science with future students, colleagues and industry professionals,” said Eckhardt. “This scholarship gets me closer to that aspiration.”

For more information about NCF and the W.D. Farr Scholarship, visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org.

Following a $125,000 gift from Dr. Andy Cole, the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences has established the new Cole Professorship in Animal Science.

WT alum Andy Cole endows new animal science professorship

CANYON — To pay his way through college, Dr. Andy Cole used proceeds from crops grown on his own land on the family farm. Generations later, West Texas A&M University is reaping the benefits.

Following a $125,000 gift from Cole, the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences has established the new Cole Professorship in Animal Science. The College is currently recruiting a new hire to fill the position.

Cole earned his degree in agriculture, specializing in animal science. He later earned a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in animal nutrition at Oklahoma State University before working 40 years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Lab in Bushland as a nutritionist and, for four years before retiring, as the lab director.

He established the Cole Agriculture Scholarship in 2005, which has helped 40 students reach their educational goals. In addition, he has made a planned gift of nearly $300,000 through a charitable annuity, his will and his life insurance policy, which will convert the professorship into a distinguished professorship. In addition, Cole has contributed to multiple scholarship funds in the department, as well as funding the Dr. N. Andy Cole Collaboration Area on the third floor of the Happy State Bank Academic and Research Building in the Agricultural Sciences Complex. Cole’s philanthropy to the University began early. He was one of the organizers of the Ag Development Association’s Ag Day, which has raised more than $1 million for the Department of Agricultural Sciences.

“I’m in a unique situation,” Cole said. “I have no kids of my own, and I’ve always thought it was good to give back. I’ve been very lucky. I’ve had an excellent career as a scientist — a career that I’ve really enjoyed and made good money from. I wanted to give back to the people and organizations that allowed that to happen, so WT and OSU came to mind. I just thought I needed to return the favor.”

WT, Education Credit Union team for Student Financial Literacy Workshops

CANYON — West Texas A&M University students are getting a crash course in financial literacy, thanks to a partnership between the University and Education Credit Union. The Advanced Money Management Boot Camp will offer students five interactive workshop sessions beginning Jan. 30, all featuring area experts discussing topics such as building credit, home and car buying, relationships and finances, and more.

The boot camp is cosponsored by ECU, the Education Credit Union Buff $mart program and the WT Alumni Association. Each of the ECU panelists is a WT alumnus.

“We’re proud to connect Buff alums with our current students so they can share their wisdom and experiences,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “ECU Buff $mart’s goal is to help produce students who are financially independent and graduate with little or no debt,” said Meghan Williams, program director. “These workshops are designed to help students prepare for life after college by focusing on financial topics that almost everyone will deal with frequently.”

Each session will begin at 4 p.m. in the Legends Club in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus. Zoom options also are available. Remaining essions include:

Feb. 6: Home Buying, Car Buying and Large Purchases, led by Emily Beckner, ECU mortgage loan processor;

Feb. 13: Relationships and Finances, featuring Itzel Anett; Tucker and Kassie Gattis; Dr. Kevin and Meghan Williams; and Larry and Tamara Castagnetta;

Feb. 20: Cover Yourself, led by Dr. Lana Jackson, ECU training supervisor, speaking about insurance; and

Feb. 27: Invest in Yourself, featuring Jenn Ufford, ECU senior vice president of member experience, speaking about investments.

Sessions are designed for current students, but WT alumni are free to participate as well. To register, visit wtamu.edu/buffsmart. For information, call 806-651-2369.

TWC invites employers to apply for Texas Apprenticeship Program

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is awarding nearly $10 million through the new Texas Industry Recognized Apprenticeship (TIRA) grant program to eligible private-sector Texas employers. Funding for the new apprenticeship initiative was requested by TWC and approved by the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott to help address immediate industrial workforce needs resulting from the impact of hurricanes, other natural disasters, and overall workforce shortages.

TWC will accept applications from private-sector employers in 25 target occupations. Employers that apply for TIRA funding must present an apprenticeship training model that meets eligibility criteria. Proposed training models must include full-time paid work combined with classroom-related training (in-person or virtual) that advances the participant to credentialed performance-verified mid-level status in one of the 25 targeted occupations.

To apply, employers must submit a TIRA Application for Funding Form to TIRA@twc.texas.gov. Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications by June 1, 2024, to ensure funding consideration for state fiscal year 2024. However, applications may be submitted year-round, pending funding availability. Funds will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for Feb. 4, 2024