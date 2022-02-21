U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    -0.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0400
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,209.76
    -752.15 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.49
    -38.29 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.15
    -256.92 (-0.95%)
     

xChange Survey: Freight Forwarders turn to Shipper-owned containers to gain control of container supply amidst global shortage

·4 min read

  • Three-Fold Rise in awareness and acceptance of Shipper Owned Containers (SOCs) among top 50 Freight Forwarders amidst increasing demurrage and detention charges, container shortages and supply chain uncertainties

  • Part of this report, a Q&A with Florian Braun, Head of Ocean Freight, EMEA, Flexport opines, "SOC can offer an advantage depending on the situation. But you need to have the right process in place to manage the flows. "

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the annual 'Mystery Shopping SOC report' by Container xChange, for the third year in a row, the percentage of top 50 freight forwarders accepting SOC requests grew from 6% in 2019, 10% in 2020 to 18% in 2021, a three-fold growth in awareness and acceptance of Shipper-owned containers (shipping containers owned by the shippers). Though there is considerable improvement in demand for SOCs, the major forwarders are yet to fulfil the demand for the boxes on the route from China to Germany.

Container xChange Mystery Shopping SOC Survey 2022
Container xChange Mystery Shopping SOC Survey 2022

Florian Braun, Head of Ocean Freight, EMEA, Flexport says, "SOC increases reliability for empty container availability. The downside is that you need a dedicated team/person to manage these shipments."

"Forwarders are increasingly positive about SOCs but are also uncertain of the success of processes around them. The rise in awareness for SOCs shows that industry participants are responding to the supply-chain pressures by diversifying their sourcing strategy. We've observed a growing year-on-year acceptance for SOCs as well as demand to improve the management costs and efforts. We believe the solution lies in digitizing the process to enable forwarders with a seamless, hassle-free opportunity of using SOCs," said Christian Roeloffs, Founder and CEO, Container xChange

During the month of December 2021, Container xChange put to a test the world's 50 largest freight forwarders to investigate how they respond to SOC requests. We reached out once again to ship industrial machinery parts from Shanghai to Hamburg using SOC containers. Here is what the report findings show -

  • 18% of the companies that were tested were able to organize the SOC move and source the containers without any restrictions. This figure of 18% compares to 10% of the companies in 2020, and 6% in 2019.

  • SOC acceptance and awareness has grown over the last three years. 90% of our respondents were clued up on the SOC market compared to 68% of respondents last year and 35% in 2019.

  • Hitachi Transport System was one of the most helpful freight forwarders, even offering us 'reasonable' pickup charges. While last year the winners were Kuehne+Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Hitachi Transport Systems, Nippon Express and Kerry Logistics – in 2021 it was GEFCO, Hitachi (again), Yusen Logistics, Landstar, Mainfreight, Kintetsu World Express, FedEX, BDP International and Millenium Cargo.

  • This year, the lower cohorts outperform the top 10. The top 10 were already saturated with business, especially leading up to the festive season. Evidently, SOC is becoming more and more possible for a range of freight forwarders. (Cohort 1 = Rank 1 – 10, Cohort 2 = Rank 11 – 20 etc.)

One of the recent surveys by xChange in January 2022 which canvasses 500 freight industry respondents also pointed towards one-fourth of the respondents considering making use of SOCs as one of their container sourcing strategies into the year 2022.

Download the report from here- https://www.container-xchange.com/reports/soc-report-2021/

About Container xChange:

Container xChange is one of the world's leading container leasing and trading marketplace. More than 800 companies such as Kuehne+Nagel, Seaco, Sarjak use xChange to gain market transparency, avoid demurrage & detention charges and increase operational flexibility. Covering the entire transaction process from finding new partners to tracking containers and managing payments, xChange makes using 3rd party equipment and now container trading as easy as booking a hotel. Founded by Dr. Johannes Schlingmeier and Christian Roeloffs in 2017 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company has more than 200 employees.

Container xChange acquired TankContainerFinder.com, the leading marketplace for tank container leasing and trading, in 2021 further cementing the company's position as a leading neutral provider for shipping equipment. http://container-xchange.com/

Media Contact :

Ritika Kapoor,
Senior PR & Comms Manager
rka@container-xchange.com

Container xChange Logo
Container xChange Logo

SOURCE Container xChange

Recommended Stories

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water as Markets Eye News on Russia

    It was a mixed Saturday for the crypto market. With the U.S markets closed, fears of a Russia invasion weighed on the crypto majors.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • SEC responds to Elon Musk harassment allegations

    In a letter it filed on Friday with a New York federal judge, the SEC said its frequent check-ins with Tesla were consistent with expectations from the court overseeing the company’s 2018 settlement.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low - flash PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy. Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month.

  • No vaccine mandate for NY state cheerleading championship

    An earlier plan for a vaccine mandate was met with opposition, particularly in Nassau County.

  • Ventas, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    It's been a good week for Ventas, Inc. ( NYSE:VTR ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scam

    The scammers are able to "spoof" the caller ID of the bank, and even use the names of real bank employees.

  • Guyana To Get First Oil And Gas Training Center

    3t EnerMech plans to launch Guyana’s first oil and gas training center in collaboration with Orinduik Development and Windsor Technologies.

  • Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit gets support from DOJ

    A Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit received additional support last week from the U.S. Department of Justice. The […] The post Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit gets support from DOJ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • America's Third Largest Burger Chain Plans To Revive This Iconic Burger

    Burger King hasn't exactly been the fast-food king in recent years. The chain has been falling behind competitors like McDonald's and Wendy's, grasping at straws to remain relevant to younger, hungrier audiences. Along the way, the chain made some pretty big changes and additions but has most recently announced plans of going back to basics.For more, check out 8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know.Just like the Big Mac at McDonald's, the Whopper is Burger King's bread and butter; the si

  • 5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    When you're young, and need more income, you might take on an extra job, get a raise at work, or switch to a better-paying job. But when you're retired, those options may not be feasible. Still, retirees need ample income to survive for possibly two or three decades (or more), and Social Security alone is never going to provide as much as they need.

  • Commentary: Recruitment and retention: New Hampshire’s fire service epidemic

    Gone are the days that New Hampshire fire departments receive an influx of applications from motivated new recruits. A noble calling that was once highly desirable is now suffering from an epidemic like none it’s ever seen.