XCIENT Fuel Cell Fleet Racks Up 5 Million km, Reinforcing Hyundai's Hydrogen Leadership

·2 min read

  • XCIENT Fuel Cell to be the world's first heavy-duty fuel cell truck to achieve 5 million km of cumulative driving in real-life customer operation

  • A total of 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks are in operation at 23 Swiss companies in the fields of logistics, distribution and supermarket fulfillment

  • Hyundai to leverage insights from diverse public-private partnerships to further drive commercial vehicle decarbonization

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks in Switzerland has accumulated more than 5 million km in two years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of the hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution and supermarket fulfillment.

Hyundai Motor XCIENT Fuel Cell (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)
Hyundai Motor XCIENT Fuel Cell (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

"XCIENT Fuel Cell is the world's first heavy-duty fuel cell truck to achieve 5 million km of cumulative driving in real-life customer operation," said Mark Freymueller, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Innovation at Hyundai Motor Company. "The experience we've gained and the milestone we've achieved in Switzerland will provide good insights to many countries that are preparing to transition to a sustainable hydrogen society. Based on this proven track record of successful operation in Switzerland, we'll expand this business throughout Europe."

In 2019 Hyundai Motor established Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM) in partnership with Swiss company H2 Energy which partnered with H2 Mobility Switzerland Association, a hydrogen fueling network builder and XCIENT customer, and green hydrogen production company Hydrospider. Hyundai Motor is playing a crucial role in creating an emission-free, green hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck ecosystem where vehicle supply, hydrogen fueling, and green hydrogen production are organically connected.

The XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 180-kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two 90-kW fuel cell stacks. The system's durability and the vehicle's overall fuel efficiency are tailored to the demands of commercial fleet customers. The 350-kW e-motor with maximum torque of 2,237 Nm enables dynamic driving performance. Its seven large hydrogen tanks offer a combined storage capacity of around 31 kg of fuel, while a 72-kWh-powered set of three batteries supports the performance. The driving range is over 400 km per charge in real world conditions. Refueling a full tank of hydrogen takes about 8 to 20 minutes, depending on the ambient temperature.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

(PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

