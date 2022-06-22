U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

Xcite Automotive Acquires Buffalo-Based CarsByText.com Software Solution

·3 min read

Acquisition Furthers Xcite's Position as Automotive Technology Leader

CHICAGO , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Automotive is pleased to announce that it has acquired Buffalo-based CarsByText.com, an automation platform for dealership operations and marketing that leverages the power of simple experiences using text messaging, digital, and video to drive engagement and insights for employees, consumers, and prospects.

CarsByText.com QR Code

Instead of asking enterprises to buy and install more software, CarsByText.com enables automation through a no-software, text-based experience that increases user adoption with minimal training and documentation. CarsByText.com dramatically reduces ramp-up time and simplifies adoption for all parties, easily creating information flow and actionable business insights.

The technology powering CarsByText is already being used by multiple Fortune 500 brands and a growing number of automotive dealers and dealer groups.

Raj Suchak, the founder of CarsByText, joins Xcite as the company's Chief Technology Officer, bringing over 25 years of enterprise software and technology consulting experience. A serial entrepreneur, author, and consultant, Suchak has held numerous leadership roles in dynamic, enterprise-level companies and has self-funded two startups.

"I am thrilled to welcome Raj and CarsByText.com to the Xcite family," says Xcite Automotive Chief Executive Officer Phil Penton. "In bringing CarsByText.com to Xcite, we will enhance our dealers' ability to engage with their customers and employees in a simple, text-friendly, and flexible automated solution. Our plan is to introduce CarsByText at scale in the automotive industry, which will further our position as a technology leader and allow us to provide superior service to our customers. Raj is an outstanding technologist, and I am very much looking forward to having him on board with our team as our Chief Technology Officer."

Suchak says, "I could not be more excited to join Xcite, an amazing, fast-growing company with an outstanding entrepreneurial culture. I cannot wait to start working with Xcite's 1,200-plus dealers and dealer groups to bring these solutions to market."

In 2019, Suchak began developing the technology that powers CarsByText.com from his home base in Buffalo, New York, where he currently lives with his family. He is an avid Buffalo Bills fan and loves to spend time with his family skiing and playing golf.

Dealers interested in seeing the technology live can text CAR to (716) 714-0027 or scan the QR code.

About Xcite Automotive

Xcite Automotive is a fast-growing automotive services and software-based company that helps dealers get vehicles frontline-ready fast and efficiently. Since 2007, Xcite Automotive has been on a mission to make the automotive industry faster, more innovative, and more profitable. Over 1,300 automobile dealers nationwide now rely on Xcite's team of 500+ employees to provide on-site vehicle photo, video and 360 spin image capture services. Xcite also provides digital and point-of-purchase vehicle-specific marketing content through its PureVin and Xcode software products. The products are integrated with an in-house, robust Window Sticker program and many dealer website providers. Xcite also recently launched Reconlogic, which conveniently provides vehicle detailing, reconditioning and vehicle merchandising in four reconditioning centers in three markets. Xcite's brands include ReconLogic, CarStudioPros, VehicleStickers.io, and Frontline Inventory. Learn more at www.xciteauto.com.

Contact: Skip Dowd, 855-423-6328, 339200@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcite-automotive-acquires-buffalo-based-carsbytextcom-software-solution-301573362.html

SOURCE Xcite Automotive

