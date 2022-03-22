U.S. markets closed

XCMG Builds World's Largest Rear-Wheel Drive Rigid Mining Truck XDE440

·2 min read

Self-developed by XCMG with 60+ patents for invention, the XDE440 has rolled off the assembly line in China's largest intelligent manufacturing base for mining equipment

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) has successfully designed, developed and manufactured the world's largest rear-wheel drive rigid mining truck, the XDE440, customized for China Minmetals Corporation adhering to the highest industry standards in the high-end mining markets of South America, North America, Australia and more. The groundbreaking product can guarantee 7,300 hours of annual working hours with a potential availability rate of over 95 percent.

XCMG Builds World&#x002019;s Largest Rear-Wheel Drive Rigid Mining Truck XDE440.
XCMG Builds World’s Largest Rear-Wheel Drive Rigid Mining Truck XDE440.

With a loading capacity of 400 tons, which is the equivalent of a three-story building, the XDE440 sets a new world record for the highest loading capacity of a rear-wheel drive rigid mining truck. "In order to meet such load requirements, we have independently developed the world's largest wheel reductor and strongest wet disc brake that can achieve traction which is equivalent to a fully seated 16-carriage China Railway High-speed train, and it will effectively ease transportation capacity restraints at mining sites," said Xie Heping, R&D designer of XCMG's mining machinery projects.

The XCMG R&D team has independently tackled a number of internationally leading key core technologies, such as intelligent variable frequency traction, high-torque wheel hub drive, cab roll protection, anti-fatigue design of large load-bearing components and more. The XDE440 is the world's largest tonnage AC electric drive dump truck independently developed by XCMG.

Zhang Liang, resource supply chain director of China Minmetals, noted that China Minmetals has a profound, long-standing partnership and friendship with XCMG since the two companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement in 2011.

As of now, XCMG has laid out a full mining equipment product range covering 70-700 tonnage mining excavators, 30-440 tonnage mining dump trucks, crushing and screening machinery of 100-6,000t/h, 350-550 horsepower graders, and more, providing global customers with the most comprehensive mining solutions with the most complete product portfolio and tonnage.

XCMG's mining machinery has also made rapid breakthroughs in high-end markets, with batches of products already entering mainstream mining markets including Africa, Australia, South America and Europe, as well as cooperating with the world's top mining companies such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale as a major player in the sustainable, green development of the global mining industry.

"In the future, XCMG will go all out to provide service guarantees throughout the product lifecycle, help our customers to maximize their value, and jointly contribute to the intelligent, safe and green development of the mining industry," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE XCMG

