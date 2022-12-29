U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

XCMG Delivers 100 Hydrogen-Fueled Trucks to Mengxi Zhenghe Group

·2 min read

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's top 3 construction machinery manufacturers, has delivered a batch of 100 hydrogen-fueled trucks to the end client Mengxi Zhenghe Group to aid its construction of a mine near Ordos in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, as part of the thousand-units hydrogen-fueled truck order that signed with Sino-Synergy Hydrogen Energy Technology ("Sino-Synergy") earlier.

XCMG Delivers 100 Hydrogen-Fueled Trucks to Mengxi Zhenghe Group.

The three companies held a ceremony to mark the delivery in Xuzhou. Under a strategic cooperation blueprint with Sino-Synery, a leading hydrogen fuel cell company in China who created multiple industry firsts in terms of industrialization, scale, and market share, XCMG will deliver in excess of 1,000 hydrogen-fueled trucks in total to the company by 2025. The deal is a key part of XCMG's efforts to cement its position as a benchmark company in the hydrogen-fueled green energy transport industry in the country.

"We are confident that using XCMG's hydrogen-fueled heavy truck can create a safe, efficient, economic and low-carbon transportation service for the majority of mining areas," said Luo Dong, Deputy General Manager of Mengxi Zhenghe Group, the end client of this deal. "This marks another landmark bulk purchase order of such heavy trucks from XCMG."

XCMG's hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks boast a power output of 110kW and come equipped with a multi-gear automated manual transmission (AMT). The truck possesses a comprehensive range of over 450km and includes XCMG's self-developed drive motor that boasts an efficiency of over 97%. Having gone through thousands of hours of hardware and software tests, the vehicle and its components have been deemed well adapted to the extremely cold conditions and steep slope terrain that occur in mining areas.

Based on operational data calculations, using 100 of these hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at 50,000 kilometers per year will offset carbon dioxide emissions by 7,950 tons compared with gas-fueled vehicles. This will bring both economic and social benefits.

XCMG launched its first hydrogen-fueled heavy truck in 2020 as it took its first steps to become a pioneer in the application of hydrogen energy technology. Over the past two years, both sides have worked closely together and launched a series of hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks with "leading technology and indestructible use," perfect for use in the mining sector.

For more information, please visit XCMG at http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/ and its pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-100-hydrogen-fueled-trucks-to-mengxi-zhenghe-group-301710888.html

SOURCE XCMG

