U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,666.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,792.25
    -48.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.00
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -1.30 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.03
    +2.18 (+9.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8900
    -0.2100 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,956.48
    -3,219.81 (-7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.25
    -74.01 (-7.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.03
    -52.98 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 Units

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 000425.SZ

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 units of the all-new XC9 elite loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for large-tonnage loaders, as XCMG celebrates the milestone cumulative export of 100,000 units of loaders.

XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 Units.
XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 Units.

XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit (the "Unit") now exports to 187 countries and regions worldwide. Aiming at the goal of landing equipment sales of 100,000 units and spare parts sales reaching 100 million yuan (US$15.76 million), the Unit's overseas sales has scored substantial growth and remained No.1 among Chinese brands in the past 33 years.

"Today, XCMG's loaders have ranked among the top five in the world, and in the future international market, XCMG will unswervingly make technological innovation and internationalization top strategic priorities in the long term. The batch export of the high-end XC9 loader series is a strategic achievement of XCMG's key global strategy," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

To meet the market demand of Europe and North America, XCMG has developed the high-end XC9 loader series utilizing the company's R&D experience and overseas R&D strength with over 100 independently developed patented technologies. The loaders are equipped with exclusive engine curve, fully automatic electronically controlled transmission, intelligent independent cooling system, electro-hydraulic load induction hydraulic system and more, accomplishing over 15 percent of energy conservation in the combined application of single product. The XC9 loader series have achieved volume sales in US, Europe and Asia.

To better serve the overseas customers and make sure the spare parts supply could be delivered in timely manner, XCMG launched the XCMG-Global Service System (X-GSS) in 2020, a full life-cycle service information system that provides accurate, value-added and satisfactory maintenance support for global customers based on the IoT data analysis of the products and their working conditions.

In 2021, XCMG has sent 90 service engineers overseas and conducted more than 300 trainings in the post-pandemic period. In places that cannot be reached, XCMG's overseas service engineers hosted online service trainings to continue improve the service capabilities of overseas dealers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-new-xc9-loaders-to-israel-thailand-and-countries-in-europe-as-cumulative-loader-export-mounts-100-000-units-301465626.html

SOURCE XCMG

Recommended Stories

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double From Current Levels, Says Analyst

    It’s no secret that new markets, and new industries, offer investors superior return potential. It’s a function of an open field, one in which the high points have yet to be claimed and every move has a greater chance of landing in an advantageous position. One example of this phenomenon is the cannabis industry, and the vistas it has opened for enterprising stock investors. Cannabis isn’t new – but the legal regime is. Numerous states have been legalizing the plant and its extracts in past deca

  • Futures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures were mixed while European stocks fell as investors assessed shaky company earnings and the prospect of higher U.S. borrowing costs. Bond yields dropped a second day.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index touched t

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • Peloton CEO Calls Report Claiming the Company Is Halting Production False

    Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley said a media report that claimed the company was halting all production of its bikes and other connected-fitness products amid lower demand from consumers was false. CNBC, citing internal documents from the company, published an article earlier Thursday that said Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its bikes throughout February and March, halt output of its Tread treadmill beginning next month for six weeks, and produce no Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022. According to CNBC’s report, the company, in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, blamed increased competition and consumers balking at the high price of its home fitness gear.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Will Workhorse Stock Recover in 2022?

    The electric vehicle sector is hot right now. One such stock is Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), which fell 78% last year and is now trading close to $4. Falling behind on its delivery plans, losing a key order from the U.S. Postal Service, a change in management, issues with delivered vehicles resulting in a recall -- the list of Workhorse's troubles is long.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe comp

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.