U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.75
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.60
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,671.63
    +993.81 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.44
    +67.71 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,883.90
    +224.01 (+0.76%)
     

XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash Flow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ), ranked third largest manufacturer of construction machinery globally by KHL, released their semiannual report for H1 2021 on August 31, reporting revenue of 53.234 billion yuan (USD 8.247 billion) marking 51.8% growth year-on-year. XCMG also achieved 3.803 billion yuan (USD 589.165 million) in net profit attributable to shareholders of a listed company, increasing 84.46% year-on-year, and 3.751 billion yuan (USD 581.127 million) of net cash flow from operating activities, leaping 648.58% year-on-year.

XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash Flow. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)
XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash Flow. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)

Key financial indicators include:

  • The company's operating income was 53.234 billion yuan (USD 8.247 billion), a year-on-year increase of 51.8%, of which overseas revenue accounted for 4.854 billion yuan (USD 752 million), year-on-year growth of 68.5%.

  • XCMG has focused on the weak links of profitability, continuing to optimize its product line up and management processes to improve performance and profitability. The net profit attributable to the parent company was 3.803 billion yuan (USD 589.165 million), a year-on-year increase of 84.46%.

It is remarkable that XCMG achieved high-quality growth in Q2 2021 despite industry sales declines and sharp increases in raw material costs, demonstrating strong profitability and development flexibility.

In the first half of 2021, XCMG actively promoted the overall listing of XCMG Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. and inspired management and staff to kickoff new projects with passion.

Increasing Core Competitiveness, All Sectors at Full Throttle

XCMG is the manufacturer with the most comprehensive product line and layout across the global construction machinery industry. In the first half of the year, sales of eight main equipment products increased by 32.9% year-on-year in the market, while the 43.3% growth that XCMG achieved is 10.4% higher than the industry average. XCMG's product portfolio is now fully developed, exhibiting further core competitive advantages.

70% Increase in Overseas Sales Reflects Comprehensive Improvement of International Operation Capabilities

Looking at the composition of operating income, XCMG's domestic sales revenue in the first half of 2021 increased 50.30% year-on-year, while overseas sales revenue was up 68.50% year-on-year, highlighting the remarkable success of its main international strategy.

XCMG Brazil has won the largest order in South America for the past 10 years, and Germany's Schwing played a key role as an overseas platform to coordinate XCMG's international businesses in Germany, United States and India.

In the first half of the year, XCMG has accelerated building overseas market channels, service outlets and spare parts guarantee system, further consolidating its international marketing and service architecture. The company has promoted a "Global Business Partnership Program" and signed 25 new overseas distributors.

64.43% Increase in R&D Drives XCMG's Full-on Digital Transformation of "Intelligent Manufacturing 4.0"

In H1 2021, XCMG invested 2.218 billion yuan (USD 343.656 million) in R&D expenses, a 64.43% year-on-year increase, and the proportion of R&D investment accounts for 4.17% of operating income.

XCMG will promote its digital transformation based on the new "Intelligent Manufacturing 4.0" model, strengthening the layout and construction of the new generation of information technologies including big data, artificial intelligence, 5G, industrial internet and digital twin as well as accelerating intelligent manufacturing to reach the leading position worldwide.

As of the end of June in 2021, XCMG holds a total of 6,075 valid patents, including 1,569 patents for invention and 99 international patents. In the first half of 2021, XCMG formulated eight national and industry standards. Accumulatively, XCMG has five international patents and formulated 180 national and industry standards.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com.

SOURCE XCMG

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • Strategists Say the Stock Market Could Struggle This Fall. What to Buy Now.

    Our panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Fed starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies—and keep an eye on rising bond yields.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Grayscale now bigger than economy of Bahrain

    Grayscale’s enormous crypto asset trusts are now bigger than the economy of Bahrain, it has emerged. The firm’s reputation is grounded in the famous Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – an investment vehicle that provides more traditional investors portfolio exposure to BTC.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Stocks Climb as Japan, China Gain; Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday as Japan extended a rally and traders took heart from indications that the global recovery is weathering challenges from the delta virus variant. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit 30,000 for the first time since April as an index reshuffle added to optimism that a new prime minister will usher in favorable policies. China climbed, aided by a continuing rebound in technology stocks and better than expected trade data. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up ahea

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Looks Undervalued, But Remains Under Legal Burdens

    The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC) stock was doing great in 2021 until it wasn't. After shooting up over 30%, it topped in June and gave back almost all the gains for the year. While the latest SEC slap on the wrist might be an isolated case, it certainly adds to the downtrend. We will examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash-flow model in the wake of these events.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • S&P 500 Looks Ready To Move Higher As Traders Stay Bullish

    S&P 500 has a good chance to get above recent highs at 4545 and continue its upside move.