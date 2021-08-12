U.S. markets closed

XCMG Technician College to Partner with German Institutions to Launch "Blue Sea Elite" Young Technicians Training Program

·2 min read
In this article:
The cooperation with HWK Erfurt Vocational Training Center (HWK) and Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce will pave the way in promoting the high-quality development of vocational education in China

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Technician College, the vocational technical school of leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ), is partnering with HWK Erfurt Vocational Training Center (HWK) and Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Germany to launch the "Blue Sea Elite" young technician training program (the "Program"), which will provide international training and perspective to close to 200 qualified technicians and mechanics for XCMG annually.

XCMG Technician College to Partner with German Institutions to Launch &#x00201c;Blue Sea Elite&#x00201d; Young Technicians Training Program.
XCMG Technician College to Partner with German Institutions to Launch “Blue Sea Elite” Young Technicians Training Program.

"In accordance with Germany's standards in construction machinery technician education, the Program will establish an integrated talent training system to include vocational training certification, curriculum convergence, teaching model, faculty training and evaluation/assessment to promote the continuous improvement of talent cultivation to create a reserve of talents for XCMG's main global development strategy," said Feng Yuehong, director of XCMG Technician College.

Using the German dual-system vocational education system as a benchmark, XCMG Technician College has been implementing integrated course and teaching reform in areas of curriculum, scenario, faculty, teaching material, time and evaluation, with the aim of achieving the integration of school with enterprise as well as production with education. The Program aims to open a new chapter for XCMG Technician College in training highly skilled, innovative and interdisciplinary industrial mechanics with an international perspective.

Following the technological trend of intelligent construction, XCMG has begun to focus on cultivating skilled technical talents with a background in internet applications since the beginning of 2021 and awarded China's first batch of 1+X grade certificates of industrial internet industry.

The 1+X certificate includes one academic certificate and multiple vocational skill certificates, involving industrial data collection equipment deployment and connection, industrial site data collection and cloud storage, cloud platform algorithm modeling applications, industrial data edge computing applications, industrial app development and release and more.

"'Theory + practice' teaching model integrates vocational skill training into teaching resources with the support of precise training facilities, it's our goal to take a lead role across the industry," said Feng.

For more information, please visit: http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-technician-college-to-partner-with-german-institutions-to-launch-blue-sea-elite-young-technicians-training-program-301353835.html

SOURCE XCMG

