XCMG's Third X-Creator Challenge Empowers World-Class Emergency Response Strength

·2 min read
In this article:
XUZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Embrace Life with Science and Technology," the third edition of XCMG's (SZ:000425) X-Creator Challenge final winning designs were announced. The 2021 challenge composed of two competition categories, intelligent road rescue equipment and geological disaster rescue equipment. Prizes totaled 2.05 million yuan (US$ 322,728) and a funding pool totaling 10 million yuan (US$ 1.57 million) for industrial transformation has been set up calling for innovative, groundbreaking equipment designs worldwide.

Xu Kangrui, winner of the Most Potential Award, introduces the model of his work for X-Creator Competition. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)
Xu Kangrui, winner of the Most Potential Award, introduces the model of his work for X-Creator Competition. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)

Since the X-Creator Challenge was launched at the beginning of 2021, a total of 2,978 contestants on teams from China, Brazil, the Philippines, U.S., Great Britain, Singapore and more have submitted their creative designs online, with 40 designs standing out from the fierce competition to enter the final round.

Designer Li Tiebin's integrated unmanned intelligent road machinery solution won The Best Creator award in the intelligent road rescue equipment category. Li hopes that his product design can be incorporated into the entire road rescue service system.

The Best Creator award for geological disaster rescue equipment was won by the Fire and Rescue Bureau's Nanjing Training Team. Their "Noah's Ark" design solves bottleneck problems and pain points occurring in actual rescue missions, with modular and standardized features that make the design more practical. It is expected to achieve industrial application in collaboration with XCMG.

Dr. Thomas Mavrudis, chief engineer of XCMG European Research Center GmbH, commented on the rescue equipment designs to be innovative, unique and boast great prospects for industrial application.

The winning designs displayed exceptional professional standards to incorporate low-carbon and cutting-edge green technologies such as lightweight, modular and new energy concepts into the designs and subsequently moving to groundbreaking innovations in the industrial designs.

The X-Creator Challenge is the upgraded edition of the "XCMG Cup" Green Innovation Design Competition, one of the group's precisely positioned global public welfare projects to encourage major breakthroughs of the traditional R&D model, promote technological innovation of the construction machinery industry.

"Emergency management is an integral part of the national governance system and capabilities, it's an urgent and long-term mission to strengthen the system and the key to the bottleneck problem lies in the equipment manufacturing industry," remarked Qu Guosheng, director of the science and technology committee of the China Earthquake Emergency Search and Rescue Center.

SOURCE XCMG

