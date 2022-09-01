U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,935.00
    -21.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,447.00
    -85.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,161.00
    -124.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.90
    -10.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.00
    -0.55 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.00
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    17.64
    -0.25 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0020
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.87
    -0.34 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3280
    +0.2850 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,071.49
    -274.09 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.23
    -10.46 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,645.35
    -446.18 (-1.59%)
     

XCMG's XR1600E, the World's Largest Rotary Drilling Rig, Rolls off the Assembly Line

·2 min read

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XR1600E, the world's largest rotary drilling rig developed by XCMG (SHE:000425), has officially rolled off the assembly line. It was designed and put into production especially for large-scale bridge pile construction and offshore wind power piling projects.

XCMG’s XR1600E, the World’s Largest Rotary Drilling Rig, Rolls off the Assembly Line. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)
XCMG’s XR1600E, the World’s Largest Rotary Drilling Rig, Rolls off the Assembly Line. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)

The model has set a number of world records with a maximum drilling diameter of 7.5 meters and maximum drilling depth of 190 meters, and the output torque of its power head is 1600kNm. The rotary drilling rig has a height of 42 meters and a weight of 520 tons.

The XR1600E is developed with the advanced technologies, including dual power source cooperative control and modular combination technology of super-large tonnage rotary drilling rigs. The drill pile features visualized anti-banding rod technology that reduces the risk of smashing rods by 95 percent to ensure the safety of piling and foundation operations.

"The XR1600E owns more than 20 patents for invention and has fully elevated the level of construction capacity, performance, and safety, tackling the bottleneck problems of large-scale foundation construction like low efficiency and high cost that traditionally use reverse circulation drill to deliver high-quality piling performance. It will support the super infrastructure construction and create greater value for customers," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

The XR1600E will be widely used for cast-in-place concrete piles in projects of super-large diameter and super-hard rock at super-deep.

Enabled by strong technical expertise and an R&D platform, XCMG has launched a series of super tonnage products, including XR550D, XR800E, XR1200E, and more. The XR1600E, as the world's No.1 drill, is capable of meeting the requirements of large-scale construction projects, such as cross-sea bridges, offshore wind power farms and super high-rise buildings.

The XR1600E was among the first products shipped from XCMG Foundation's new manufacturing base, which was built with a total investment of 5 billion yuan. When completed, the base will have an annual production capacity of 12,000 sets of various machinery equipment and is expected to generate 20 billion yuan in operating revenue by 2025. In the future, the base will become an important pillar for XCMG Foundation's development of five major sectors, namely piling machinery, trenchless piling machinery, mining machinery, mining and tunneling machinery, as well as resource drilling machinery.

SOURCE XCMG

Recommended Stories

  • US Gets Warrant to Seize Boeing 737 Owned by Russia’s Lukoil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government is seeking to seize a Boeing 737 aircraft owned by Russian oil company Lukoil PJSC for allegedly violating sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruc

  • Disney plans a membership service package

    Disney is reportedly planning a membership program similar to Amazon Prime, which would package streaming, parks, and merchandise all into one.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Pfizer, Moderna booster shots are set to receive FDA authorization

    Pfizer and Moderna's COVID booster shots for the Omicron BA.5 variant are set to receive FDA approval as the United States agrees to purchase more of the updated vaccines.

  • Toyota Is Upping Its EV Game to Catch GM, Ford, and Tesla

    The car company said it would spend $5.3 billion for battery-production capacity in the U.S. and Japan. More electric vehicles are coming.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED XTO ACQUISITION CONSOLIDATING TOP TIER MONTNEY AND DUVERNAY ASSETS, AND INCREASES PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of XTO Energy Canada (the "Acquisition").

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights General Motors, Ford , Honda, Toyota and Stellantis

    General Motors, Ford , Honda, Toyota and Stellantis are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Trouble Brews For Alibaba As Satellite Data Suggest Continued Demand Weakness

    According to satellite data, China's retail activity flatlined in August, with e-commerce demand especially weak, suggesting consumer caution due to the ongoing Covid Zero policy and elevated unemployment, Bloomberg reports. Activity at Chinese e-commerce companies' distribution centers was even lower than during 2020, based on the movement of trucks around such areas. The data suggest that weak earnings by e-commerce juggernauts like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) could continue as hous

  • Flooding in Pakistan, drought in Texas, and the Xinjiang ban are pushing cotton into crisis

    A cotton crisis is looming. Severe climate events and political tensions have disrupted each of the world’s top-five cotton-producing countries, spelling trouble for downstream businesses globally, including apparel, homewares, and even medical supplies.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appears Ready for an Upside Breakout

    Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is a biopharmaceutical company that is involved in developing and commercializing products that treat central nervous system diseases. In this daily bar chart of SUPN, below, we can see that prices have largely moved in a sideways fashion the past year, but in August SUPN managed to make a new high for the move up. SUPN is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day moving average line.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2022

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth

    The oil market will have a small surplus of just 0.4 million bpd in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC+, due to underproduction of its members, OPEC+ sources said. The report comes days ahead of an OPEC+ policy meeting on Sept. 5 and over a week after OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said the group may cut oil output. The Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which met on Wednesday, advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations, on market fundamentals.

  • Why Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 billion in Japan, U.S. for EV battery supply

    When the additional facilities come on line between 2024 and 2026, Toyota's battery production capacity in the two countries will have increased by 40 gigawatt-hours, the company said, giving no current figure for comparison. "This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible," it said in a statement. Some green investors and environmental groups have said the company should move faster to introduce fully electric (or "battery electric") vehicles, rather than clinging to the internal combustion engine in such powertrain configurations as the hybrid.

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q3 Earnings Match, Revenues Top Estimates

    Hewlett Packard's (HPE) fiscal Q3 results reflect gains from accelerated digital transformation amid ongoing remote working trends worldwide.