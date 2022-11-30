U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.02
    -0.61 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,710.57
    -141.96 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.01
    +43.23 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.96
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    +2.51 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0327
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    +0.0450 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2980
    +0.6640 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.41
    +471.50 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.77
    +0.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.29
    +80.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

XCPCNL Business Services announces that it has been hired by Black Bird Biotech to Boost Bee Tested, Bee Safe MiteXstream Biopesticide Sales Within Cannabis Industry

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
·3 min read
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announced that it has been hired by Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC: BBBT) manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide to provide brand awareness and direct sales expertise for MiteXstreamTM specifically as it relates to B2B sales within the Cannabis Industry.

“We are incredibly excited to work with BBBT and believe that we will be successful in promoting the special qualities of MiteXstreamTM to the many verticals within the Cannabis Industry. Creating and growing product awareness in market segments for our clients’ brands is XCPCNL’s sweet spot.” said XCPCNL CEO Tim Matthews.

“MJBizCon 2022 showed that the Cannabis Industry is ready like never before for MiteXstream and we are excited to bring in the XCPCNL team to provide focused, brand-awareness expertise and a bridge to their sphere of influence in the grow segment of the Cannabis Industry,” said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. “We believe XCPL’s array of capabilities will allow us to provide excellent support to the distributors that we expect will be coming online in the near term.”

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm.

To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com.

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com.

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; Powell Speech Next; CrowdStrike Plunges On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech. CrowdStrike stock plunged 20% on earnings.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike

    Software stocks like Workday and CrowdStrike are the biggest movers in after-hours trading.

  • Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

    We have narrowed our search to five Internet-based stocks. These are: ABNB, DDOG, CDAY, U and NET.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why XPeng and Petco Were Wednesday's Winning Stocks

    The latest financial reports from these two companies gave a positive outlook on their respective industries.

  • Here are 3 things that could impact markets during Powell’s speech at Brookings

    With the Federal Reserve about to enter its pre-meeting media blackout period, investors will be paying close attention when Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution at 1:30 p.m. in New York on Wednesday.

  • 14 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 14 safe stocks to buy for beginner investors. If you want to read about some more safe stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market in the past few months has highlighted the perils of investing in speculative assets, […]

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Silvergate Capital Corporation ( NYSE:SI ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.