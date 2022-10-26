U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

XCPCNL Business Services Announces Official Closing of Regulation A Offering

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
·3 min read
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce the official closing of the company’s Regulation A offering.

“We are happy to announce that we have closed the Reg A and can move forward to further enhance Shareholder value and drive our revenue streams without the Reg A albatross. It has been a challenging road navigating through the OTC as a Freshman CEO, but I think I am a better man for it and am exciting about what the future holds not only for XCPCNL, but also our current and future Mergers and Acquisitions and our shareholders. We are working on several exciting updates. Once details become finalized, we will be able to share more information with our shareholders,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

The company’s securities attorney has prepared and will be filing a Form 1Z to signal the end of the offering. The funds raised during the Reg A will be used towards working capital. This will include future M&A due diligence, Joint Ventures and day to day operations to further drive revenues and increase shareholder value. Expect an update to the outstanding shares within 24 hours once filed.

Moving forward, the company will be working to update its corporate website and will be holding interactive shareholder webinars once a month.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate social media platforms:

https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/xcpcnl-business-services-corp/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com


