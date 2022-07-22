U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.75
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,027.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,599.25
    -40.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,837.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.03
    -1.32 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.00
    +8.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    -0.0063 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    -0.72 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1945
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2990
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,507.07
    +548.88 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.95
    +27.98 (+5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.97
    +20.46 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

XCPCNL Business Services Announces Reverse Merger with Centiment Capital Holdings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XCPL
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, announced today that it has reached an agreement to conduct a reverse merger with Centiment Capital Holdings (“Centiment”).

Centiment is the world's first neurotech-enabled, for-profit, anti-bias-driven machine learning company. Centiment is built on understanding neuro-data-driven problems in artificial intelligence and utilizing neuroscience-driven tools, technology, and apparatus to solve them.

In an effort to maintain full transparency with each of the company’s shareholders, both parties have mutually agreed to address their long-term future together.

The reverse merger will involve a completely new management infrastructure, with Tim Matthews and Micah Brown serving as co-CEOs until a qualified tech-based CEO is appointed. Tim Matthews will be stepping down in approximately sixty days to facilitate the transition.

The XCPCNL Business Services assets will be merged with and into Centiment Capital’s assets. The company will also seek to have a name and ticker change. The agreement between XCPCNL and Centiment provides that no reverse split will take place as part of this transition, protecting current shareholder’s positions and value, which is expected to be enhanced.

Both parties expect this reverse merger to be completed over the next sixty (60) days. The new company will operate under the name Centiment Technology Group. Another announcement will likely be made upon the complete closing and transition.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com


Recommended Stories

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • AT&T earnings were ‘actually good’ despite stock selloff, says analyst

    AT&T Inc.'s shares sold off sharply Thursday after the telecommunications giant cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year, but one analyst said the latest report wasn't all bad.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

    As demand for natural gas around the world soars, the focus in the United States has turned to building the infrastructure for the next stage of the LNG boom

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Erupts As Elon Musk Teases "Best Product Ever"; Apple Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fought back. Tesla stock rocketed after Elon Musk gave an update on its "best product ever." Apple stock popped. Bitcoin fell.

  • Apple: Don’t Underestimate the Continued Growth Story, Says Analyst

    Earnings season is now in full swing, but most of the big hitters at Wall Street’s quarterly extravaganza will report the period’s financials next week. And so will the biggest of them all; Apple (AAPL) will deliver its third fiscal quarter results (June quarter) after the close on July 28th (Thursday). Wedbush's Daniel Ives thinks Apple will be able to meet expectations despite the “albatross” hanging round its neck. Recall, according to the company’s guidance, the Covid lockdowns in China are

  • 5-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock

    It’s well-known by now that many stocks have seen far better days, as over the past year, valuations have often contracted by huge amounts. While shareholders have suffered at the hands of the violent pullbacks, many names now provide enticing entry points. Which brings us to Palantir (PLTR), a name now trading some distance below former highs, as noted by Raymond James’ Brian Gesuale, who smells opportunity. “After falling ~73% from its early 2021 peak,” said the 5-star analyst, “we see the ris

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Friday.

    The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • A New Bull Market Can’t Start Until Investors Give Up

    “In order for the stock market to live, has to die.” The Wall Street veteran who uttered those words about the star fund manager said he has no ill-will, but he said he isn’t comfortable betting on a new bull market until the poster child for the last one has had her comeuppance.

  • ‘Awful’ Snap Sales Wipe $76 Billion From Social Media Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media giants were poised to see more than $76 billion wiped off their stock-market values Friday after disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseBide

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • Snap earnings ‘confirmed fears’ that ad spending is slowing: Analyst

    Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst, analyzes Snap's earnings report, its daily active users, and competition stemming from TikTok.