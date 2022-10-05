U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.75
    -34.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,095.00
    -270.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,536.50
    -104.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.40
    -22.10 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -16.40 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    -0.78 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9911
    -0.0075 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.45
    -0.65 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1340
    -0.0135 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4640
    +0.2650 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,029.39
    +71.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.54
    +8.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.44
    -63.02 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

XCPCNL Business Services Announces Share Buyback Initiative and Reduces Authorized Share Capital

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
·3 min read
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Count of the Company has been reduced by 250,000,000 effective as of October 4, 2022

Effective October 5, 2022, the Authorized Share Count is now listed as 500,000,000, signaling the initiative to enhance shareholder value and reduce further dilution as the Company begins to work on a share buyback initiative.

The share buyback initiative, which will occur during the next 60 days(following Rule 10b-18), will authorize the repurchase of twenty million shares of the Company's common stock. Under the buyback program, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases, fixed price tender offers, or otherwise, by applicable federal securities laws.

“I am thrilled to prove to all our loyal shareholders that I am fully committed to enhancing shareholder value. As we work towards leveraging the Centiment Capital contacts and resources to build our brand and business, I want to ensure that our shareholders remain confident in our initiatives and maintain their excitement for the future,” commented Tim Matthews, CEO.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com.

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com.

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com


Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; These New Cathie Wood Buys Soar; Twitter Stock Flies As Elon Musk Bites Takeover Bullet

    The Dow Jones rallied strongly. Twitter stock soared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets set to bite a takeover bullet. Some Cathie Wood buys surged.

  • 2 Promising Growth Stocks Trading Under $10 a Share

    Stocks trading at low prices are easily accessible to a wide pool of investors (i.e., no need to buy fractional shares), which can lead to more liquidity and a faster-moving stock. One way to increase the odds of success with these low-priced stocks is to invest in companies with significant growth opportunities. Two stocks trading at less than $10 a share that growth investors will want to consider buying for the long haul are Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • US Stocks Have Just Started Pricing In Recession, Citi Quants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks just posted a rare streak of quarterly declines and are in a bear market, but Citigroup Inc. quantitative strategists say they’re only just starting to reflect the risks of a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Cond

  • AMD Is Expected to See Strong Revenue Growth, but What About Nvidia?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and a closer look at future revenue growth expectations and valuation metrics.

  • 42 Billion Reasons Why You'll Regret Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors have endured a difficult year thus far as shares of the chipmaker declined 54% Source: YCharts amid the broader stock market sell-off. The stock's forward earnings multiple of just 12.9 shows that its earnings are set to grow at a terrific pace over the next year. What's more, AMD's forward earnings multiple makes it cheaper than the Nasdaq-100's forward multiple of 20.8.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: EV Makers Report Q3 Sales

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.