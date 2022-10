XCPCNL Business Services Announces Share Buyback Initiative and Reduces Authorized Share Capital

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Count of the Company has been reduced by 250,000,000 effective as of October 4, 2022

Effective October 5, 2022, the Authorized Share Count is now listed as 500,000,000, signaling the initiative to enhance shareholder value and reduce further dilution as the Company begins to work on a share buyback initiative.

The share buyback initiative, which will occur during the next 60 days(following Rule 10b-18), will authorize the repurchase of twenty million shares of the Company's common stock. Under the buyback program, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases, fixed price tender offers, or otherwise, by applicable federal securities laws.

“I am thrilled to prove to all our loyal shareholders that I am fully committed to enhancing shareholder value. As we work towards leveraging the Centiment Capital contacts and resources to build our brand and business, I want to ensure that our shareholders remain confident in our initiatives and maintain their excitement for the future,” commented Tim Matthews, CEO.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com