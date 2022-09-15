U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

XCPCNL Business Services Issues Letter From CEO

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
·3 min read
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry (the “Company”) today issues a letter from CEO Tim Matthews.

Dear Shareholders,

For those of you who missed it, yesterday I presented at the Emerging Growth Conference at a live, interactive online event. To view a recording of my presentation, please visit https://youtu.be/L50JNgGCWms. After seeing a lot of misinformation being spread on social media platforms about myself and XCPNL, I wanted to take the opportunity to address several topics and questions that are being consistently asked.

Although I am quite new to the OTC, I take all shareholder inquiries to heart and use them as an opportunity to not only learn, but also grow the company in the best way possible. I sincerely thank everyone who tuned in to the conference, and asked questions. Thank you for being patient during the journey and evolution of our company. We look forward to being more communicative with our shareholder case and upholding transparency with our company.

Sincerely,

Tim Matthews

CEO

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com


