U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.80
    +18.32 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,853.49
    +112.34 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,256.75
    +30.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.60
    -7.04 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.59
    +0.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -11.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.37 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1430
    +0.4440 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,192.21
    -786.37 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.89
    -5.26 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Xebra Brands Granted Trademarks for Vicious Citrus™ Cannabis Infused Lemonade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has been granted the trademark for its Vicious CitrusTM cannabis infused Lemonade, for both the name and corresponding slogan, "Lemonade for RenegadesTM".

Xebra Brands Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)
Xebra Brands Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)

The Vicious CitrusTM trademark has been granted in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Israel, Jamaica, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the European Union. In addition, applications for the name and slogan have been filed in Argentina, Canada, South Africa, USA, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

Rodrigo Gallardo, President of Xebra, commented "We are pleased to be granted these trademarks ahead of the commercial launch of our Vicious Citrus THC Lemonade, planned for spring 2022. Additional trademark grants are expected in the coming weeks".

Incentive Stock Options

Xebra has granted an aggregate of 8,100,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 8,100,000 common shares in the capital of Xebra. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share and expire on October 18, 2026.

For more on Vicious CitrusTM visit www.viciouscitrus.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rodrigo Gallardo
President

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, these include, without limitation, statements regarding Xebra Brands Ltd.'s ("XEBRA" or "XEBRA'S") expectations in respect of its ability to successfully execute its business plan or business model; its ability to provide economic, environmental, social, or any benefits of any type, in the communities it operates in or may operate it in the future; its ability to be a first mover in a country, or to obtain or retain government licenses, permits or authorizations in general, or specifically in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its ability to raise capital and fund its ongoing operations; its ability to list its shares on a stock exchange, its ability to successfully apply for and obtain trademarks and other intellectual property in any jurisdiction; its ability to be cost competitive; its ability to cultivate, grow, or process hemp or cannabis in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its ability to manufacture cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products; its ability to commercialize or sell cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products, in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its ability to commercialize or to sell Vicious Citrus Lemonade in 2022 or at any time, in any jurisdiction; its ability to commercialize or to sell Elements wellness products in Mexico, in Colombia, or in any jurisdiction in 2021 or at any time; its ability to make cannabis beverages that taste good; its ability to create wellness products that have a therapeutic effect or benefit; plans for future growth and the direction of the business; financial projections including expected revenues, gross profits, and EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure); plans to increase product volumes, the capacity of existing facilities, supplies from third party growers and contractors; expected growth of the cannabis industry generally; management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions; events or developments that XEBRA expects to take place in the future; and general economic conditions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "aim", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "intends", "continue", "plans", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XEBRA as of the dates of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the inability of XEBRA to generate sufficient revenues or to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; the inability of Xebra to list its shares for trading on a stock exchange; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agriculture and cultivation activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of seeds, poor crop yields, and spoilage; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in cannabis prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; inability to identify, negotiate and complete a potential acquisition for any reason; the ability to retain key employees; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; non-performance by contractual counter-parties; general economic conditions; and the continued growth in global demand for cannabis products and the continued increase in jurisdictions legalizing cannabis; and the timely receipt of regulatory approval for license applications. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and XEBRA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect XEBRA's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, XEBRA. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xebra-brands-granted-trademarks-for-vicious-citrus-cannabis-infused-lemonade-301409058.html

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c4177.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping MP Materials Corp. (MP)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Why Velodyne Lidar Stock Popped Today

    Shares of several electric vehicle stocks surged yesterday on various items of news that ended up driving Tesla's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. Today, some of that excitement has shifted to autonomous vehicle names, including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The stock jumped almost 18% at session highs, and remained 10.2% higher as of noon EDT.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Vertex Energy Stock Plunged 19% Today: Is This an Opportunity?

    On Monday, Vertex Energy announced plans to make a private offering worth $155 million in debt in the form of convertible senior notes due 2027. $33.7 million to fund its impending acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary's refinery in Mobile, Alabama. $13 million on a hydrocracking unit at the Mobile refinery to produce renewable diesel.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping BlackBerry Limited (BB)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Could Be 27% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) by taking the...

  • Does Dutch Bros Deserve Its $11 Billion Price Tag?

    Hot off of its IPO, Dutch Bros is already commanding quite a price. Is it worth paying up for this steady compounder?

  • How Tesla Gained $175 Billion in Value From Hertz’s $4 Billion Order. It Makes Perfect Sense.

    The deal sounds like a lot, but we connect the dots so you can understand why the numbers—and what's ahead from Elon Musk—add up to Wall Street.