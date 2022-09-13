U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.50
    +28.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,596.00
    +210.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,830.25
    +89.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.60
    +14.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    +1.24 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.93 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0400
    -0.7600 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,594.74
    +288.16 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.70
    +15.55 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.17
    +30.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Xebra Expands Sale of Vicious Citrus THC/CBN Lemonade to Western Canada

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022  Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce the launch of its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The unique, high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week.

Xebra Brands Ltd. (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)
Xebra Brands Ltd. (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)

"Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," said Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra. "Saskatchewan is an important market in the Canadian cannabis sector and is our first foray into western Canada. We're scaling up production to ensure that we're able to meet the demand from coast to coast."

We've received our initial purchase order from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), who is responsible for the distribution, control and regulation of cannabis in the province.  Saskatchewan is Canada's 5th largest province in annual cannabis sales, with 91 cannabis retailers across the province.  Saskatchewan's cannabis retail sales continue to grow double digits, posting 11% growth in the last 12 months.

ABOUT XEBRA

Xebra is a cannabis cultivation and product company, with global brands and intellectual property.  Our focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure. Xebra is an absolute first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector.  In Canada, Xebra retails its unique Vicious Citrus OG THC/CBN Lemonade and plans to launch additional beverage products in the near future.

Jay Garnett
CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, these include, without limitation, statements regarding Xebra Brands Ltd.'s expectations in respect of its ability to successfully execute its business plan or business model; its ability to provide economic, environmental, social, or any benefits of any type, in the communities it operates in or may operate it in the future; its ability to be a first mover in a country, or to obtain or retain government licenses, permits or authorizations in general, or specifically in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, or elsewhere; its ability to successfully apply for and obtain trademarks and other intellectual property in any jurisdiction; its ability to be cost competitive; its ability to commercialize, cultivate, grow, or process hemp or cannabis in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, or elsewhere and related plans and timing; its ability to manufacture cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products; its ability to commercialize or sell cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products, in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, or elsewhere; its ability to launch, commercialize or to sell Vicious Citrus Lemonade or any additional cannabis infused beverage brands or products, at any time, in any jurisdiction, and its related plans and claims, including market interest and availability; its ability to commercialize or to sell Elements wellness products in any jurisdiction at any time; its ability to create wellness products that have a therapeutic effect or benefit; plans for future growth and the direction of the business; financial projections including expected revenues, gross profits, and EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure); plans to increase product volumes, the capacity of existing facilities, supplies from third party growers and contractors; expected growth of the cannabis industry generally; management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions in general, including manufacturing costs, production activity and market potential in Mexico or any jurisdiction; events or developments that XEBRA expects to take place in the future; general economic conditions; and other risk factors described in the prospectus of the Company dated September 30, 2021. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "aim", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "intends", "continue", "plans", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XEBRA as of the dates of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the inability of XEBRA to generate sufficient revenues or to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agriculture and cultivation activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of seeds, poor crop yields, and spoilage; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in cannabis prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; inability to identify, negotiate and complete a potential acquisition for any reason; the ability to retain key employees; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; non-performance by contractual counter-parties; general economic conditions; and the continued growth in global demand for cannabis products and the continued increase in jurisdictions legalizing cannabis; and the timely receipt of regulatory approval for license applications. In addition, there is no assurance Xebra will: be a low-cost producer or exporter; obtain a dominant market position in any jurisdiction; have products that will be unique; launch other Vicious Citrus SKUs; or monetize any asset sales from its Colombian and Dutch subsidiaries. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and XEBRA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect XEBRA's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, XEBRA. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xebra-expands-sale-of-vicious-citrus-thccbn-lemonade-to-western-canada-301622465.html

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Does Smoking Marijuana Make Life Insurance More Expensive?

    Across the United States, a growing number of places are legalizing the use of marijuana. While there is some evidence that marijuana has health benefits, at least when consumed in certain forms, this does not necessarily mean life insurance companies like it when applicants smoke it. In fact, marijuana use may adversely affect a person's ability to get life insurance or may make premiums costlier.

  • In Depth: Cannabis

    Hal is joined by Dr. Ziva Cooper to talk about the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. Also, Hal speaks to Lauren Fontein, the founder of The Artist Tree Studio Lounge.

  • Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey? New rules for workers released

    An employer can't fire someone just on a failed test for marijuana. But other new rules set limits on what workers can and can't do in New Jersey.

  • Drug reporter says new jail gives Monroe County opportunity to address meth epidemic

    Author Sam Quinones connects meth that causes mental illness to growing homelessness problem in Monroe County. He speaks Tuesday at the Bus-Chum.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The economic-data highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index, out Tuesday.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Latest Inflation Numbers Should Show a Slowdown. There’s a Long Way to Go.

    Economists forecast the consumer price index fell 0.1% and slowed to an 8% annual pace—not enough to derail the Fed's rate-hike plans.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • Adobe stock gets another downgrade

    BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman downgraded Adobe Systems Inc. shares to market perform from outperform Tuesday, though he noted that his ratings change reflected the results of a broader survey on interest in the company's Creative Cloud suite of software rather than specific concerns about the upcoming quarterly results Adobe is due to report Thursday. "In short, respondents across the board expressed a greater willingness to move away from Adobe Creative Cloud in our August survey co

  • Globus Medical (GMED) Gains Market Share, Cost Woes Stay

    Globus Medical (GMED) U.S. sales increase, driven by competitive rep conversions and robotic pull-through.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

    EADSY, AM, and AUD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 12, 2022.

  • From the archives | Dow's 500-point crash: Market pros fear further fall of stocks

    In 1929, experts said they could not understand why stocks were crashing; the economy appeared healthy. In 1987, experts are saying the same thing.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Return of Pricing Power to Keep India Retail Prices Elevated

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian consumers expecting retail inflation to cool in tandem with easing wholesale prices are in for disappointment.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThat’s because the consumer price index, cu

  • Dirty-Oil Hoarding for Winter Begins in Asia as Gas Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia is stocking up on dirty fuel oil for winter power generation earlier than usual as a gas shortage sees environmental concerns take a back seat to making sure the lights remain on.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Global reinsurers see inflation, war driving higher rates

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Global geopolitical tensions, high inflation and climate change have heightened demand for risk protection and will lead to increased premiums, top reinsurers said at the industry's annual gathering in Monte Carlo. Reinsurers insure the insurers and have been pushing up premiums in recent years as they have faced higher losses. "On top of impacts from COVID-19 and increasing losses from natural catastrophes, the reinsurance industry is now confronted with issues like inflation, risk of recession and geopolitical tensions," Moses Ojeisekhoba, Swiss Re's chief executive officer reinsurance, said in a statement on Monday.

  • Odds On Making Money With Las Vegas Sands Stock Rising

    Las Vegas Sands stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 73 to 85.

  • Aussie Hurt by Global Slowdown Gets No Help From RBA Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar is tumbling toward a multi-year low, and the central bank appears powerless to stop its decline.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe currency has lost about 3% since May a