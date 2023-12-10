Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shareholders are up 7.7% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Regrettably, the share price slid 53% in that period. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because Xencor made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Xencor grew revenue at 5.5% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 15% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Xencor had a tough year, with a total loss of 31%, against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Xencor better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Xencor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

