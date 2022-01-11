U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Management will discuss the Company's results during a conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, dial (844) 200-6205 (toll international: (929) 526-1599) approximately ten minutes before the call begins, access code 174105;

Tell the operator that you are calling for Xenia Hotels and Resorts' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 103578.

A live webcast of the earnings call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to www.xeniareit.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online for 90 days through the Investor Relations section of www.xeniareit.com.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 34 hotels comprising 9,659 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenia-hotels--resorts-announces-timing-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301454938.html

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

