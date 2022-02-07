U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,936.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,684.50
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.80
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    -0.28 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    -1.13 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3310
    +0.1310 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,785.70
    +1,234.51 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.75
    +124.78 (+14.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.83
    -207.16 (-0.75%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Xeno Holdings Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With Nextrans

XENO Holdings
·1 min read

XENO BI

XENO BI
XENO BI
XENO BI

HONG KONG, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Tech investment Company XENO Holdings (https://www.xenoholdings.net) has entered into a strategic partnership with Nextrans, a South Korean venture capital firm.

As part of the agreement, XENO Holdings and Nextrans will join forces to search for global new start-ups and make joint investments including Vietnamese market. They will do this by leveraging their respective capabilities to support the development of new investments.

Alan Miller, President of XENO Holdings said, "XENO Holdings is thrilled to partner with Nextrans. We believe that the partnership will unlock the huge potential of the Vietnamese market. At the same time, it will increase cross-border investment by leveraging our global presence."

Founded in 2020, XENO Holdings has invested in numbers of start-ups including XENO NFT Hub. XENO NFT Hub is leading the NFT market by offering a comprehensive NFT marketplace where entertainers, artists and brand owners can easily issue, list and trade NFTs.

Nextrans has supported more than 100 startups around the world since 2004 and started investment in Vietnam startups from 2015.

Press Contact

Kate Wilson (pr@xno.exchange)

Related Images






Image 1: XENO BI


black



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell some of its shares. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out o

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock

    After a disappointing Q4 earnings release, shares in this fintech pioneer look a lot more attractive.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

    The stock market has corrected in recent weeks, declining more than 10% from its recent high. Here's why they think Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could rebound once the stock market correction ends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable Partners): So far in early 2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners is off by less than 10%.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • CPI inflation, Disney and Peloton earnings: What to know this week

    Investors this week are set to monitor another set of inflation data alongside a packed docket of quarterly earnings results, with names from Disney to Uber, Lyft and Peloton all set to post their reports.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Point; What Active Investors Should Do

    The market rally rose solidly last week, but there are still caveats. Apple and Google are among 5 stocks showing strength.

  • Down 40% This Year, Is Now the Time To Buy Roblox?

    The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, which tracks large- and mid-cap growth stocks, is down around 10% in 2022. Gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been hit extremely hard by this growth stock sell-off and is now down over 40% in 2022. With shares down so much this year, is now the time to buy Roblox stock?

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]