Xenocor Adds AJ Dorff and Christian Kirschner to Lead Commercialization Efforts

3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, a Utah-based medical device company, announced that it has hired AJ Dorff and Christian Kirschner, two of the medical device industry's top sales talents, to partner with Tony Watson, COO for the commercial launch of the Saberscope®, the world's first true HD, fog free, articulating, single-use laparoscope.

These remarkable executives lend their passion and experience to changing laparoscopic surgery forever.

"The successful introduction of a disruptive technology requires proven talents beyond those used in the world of incremental innovation. Pulling surgeons out of their classical perceptions of what a visualization platform should deliver is no easy task. These remarkable executives lend their passion and experience to changing laparoscopic surgery forever and we are thankful they have chosen to join our team." Said Tony Watson, COO of Xenocor.

AJ Dorff joins Xenocor as Area Vice President of the North. He has delivered successful sales and marketing outcomes for nearly 20 years. His extensive experience in driving disruptive technologies and product adoption includes established industry leaders Intuitive Surgical, Zimmer Biomet and Stryker, as well as a number of start-ups. His expertise in developing strategic solutions to enhance the physician experience and patient outcomes sets him apart as a leader.

Christian Kirschner joins Xenocor as the Area Vice President for the East. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 2 decades of experience founding and advancing companies spanning multiple industries. In Christian's most recent position, he was tasked with building and leading Smith+Nephew's global outpatient program. His work significantly contributed to the transformation of the way leadership, management and the sales force approached doing business. He has worked with hundreds of ASCs and hospitals across the US and globally building deep value for his diverse stakeholders.

With the Saberscope's innovative single-use design, it sets itself apart from all other laparoscopes on the market today. All traditional laparoscopes present unnecessary visualization challenges, workflow complexity, patient risk, cost, and waste. The Saberscope system addresses every one of these challenges. It is completely fog free, sees better through smoke and steam and articulates to 90 degrees in every direction. By virtue of being single-use, it eliminates complex setup and sterilization logistics as well as scope related cross-contamination risks. With no upfront capital required, it removes significant hospital financial burden. Lastly, it is recyclable and creates less waste than traditional scopes.

The Saberscope system is FDA cleared for use in laparoscopic and thoracoscopic surgery. Xenocor's devices have been used in over 300 live human cases.

Xenocor is a privately held company that designs, develops, and commercializes medical devices including the Saberscope system. Xenocor has 11 combined issued and pending U.S. and global patents.

www.XENOCOR.com

View product video here: https://vimeo.com/505004139

Live procedures footage here: https://vimeo.com/505743964

Xenocor contact: (844) 936-6267; info@xenocor.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenocor-adds-aj-dorff-and-christian-kirschner-to-lead-commercialization-efforts-301658761.html

SOURCE Xenocor, Inc.

