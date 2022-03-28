U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.08
    -1.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,697.62
    -163.62 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,228.43
    +59.13 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.24
    -16.74 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.29
    -7.61 (-6.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    -20.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6040
    +1.5440 (+1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,609.96
    +2,695.63 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.55
    +18.53 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Xenon Gas Market to register a CAGR of around 5% through 2032, Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global xenon gas market is projected to expand at a 5% annual rate over the decade. Rising end-use sectors, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare & research spending are expected to drive market growth.

Owing to various technological advancements over the past years, the use of rare gasses, including xenon gas, has grown at a substantial rate in the healthcare sector. Xenon gas finds a variety of applications in the treatment of various respiration diseases. Ongoing research & development is expected to create ample opportunities for xenon gas suppliers over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

However, there are various health risks associated with the use of xenon gas, such as when consumed in high quantities it can cause nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and even death. Death can happen quickly if oxygen levels are low. In rare cases, xenon gas has been connected to mental illness and exhaustion. It has been related to undesirable effects such as hypertension, nausea, and vomiting in a substantial number of persons who have been administered it as an anesthetic.

Emotional instability is prevalent, and exhaustion quickly sets in. Asphyxia can cause nausea and vomiting, prostration and loss of consciousness, and finally convulsions, deep coma, and death. These factors may limit market growth of xenon gas to some extent.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18106

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global demand for xenon gas is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 239.6 Mn by the end of 2032.

  • North America is anticipated to remain one of the key regions in the global market, accounting for around 31.6% market share in 2022.

  • By supply mode, the cylinders segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% over the decade.

  • By end-use industry, the aerospace and aircraft segment is expected to be the largest consumer of xenon gas owing to its applications in satellite propulsion

  • Key manufacturers are laying emphasis on research & development to discover new application areas and increase their sales.

“Growing trend of space missions and rising space research spending by various countries across the globe are expected propel consumption of xenon gas over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global xenon gas market is a highly consolidated space with a certain number of players highly active in the market.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18106

Some of the key market players included in the report are Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., American Gas Products, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Air Water Inc., Proton Gases (India) Pvt. Ltd., Axcel Gases, and Messer Group GmbH, among others.

Key market participants are expected to maintain a competitive environment all over the globe.

Conclusion

The aerospace and aircraft sector is a crucial industry for xenon gas owing to high consumption rate. Extraordinary growth in space missions across the globe is expected to elevate demand for xenon gas worldwide. However, various health risks associated with the use of xenon gas is expected to hamper the growth rate of the market.

Key manufacturers are engaged in the exploration of new application areas through consistent involvement in research & development to overcome existing challenges.

The global xenon gas market experienced a significant drop in 2020 due to hindered demand from end-users industries, but it is expected to recover quickly following the pandemic. COVID-19 had a devastating influence on all countries around the world, culminating in a global economic downturn. Majority of countries affected were compelled to implement widespread shutdowns, which had a negative influence on their industrial and commercial activities.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18106

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global xenon gas market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, supply mode, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Parabolic on Monday

    Electric car star Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) floated plans this morning to "increase ... the number of authorized shares of common stock ... in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend." Don't be confused by the terminology: A "stock dividend" is just another way of saying that Tesla wants to split its stock, awarding folks who already own Tesla shares some extra shares -- it doesn't affect the value of those shares, and it doesn't imply the paying of any actual dividends.

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Crashes As FDA Doubts Its ALS Treatment

    The Food and Drug Administration posted a doubtful take on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS treatment on Monday, leading the IPO stock to plummet.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Tesla requests approval for another stock split, shares jump

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports on Tesla's plans for a stock split.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Throughout the pandemic, investors were quick to put money into the market, and many popular growth stocks reached absurdly rich valuations. Rampant inflation is likely to drive a deceleration in business and consumer spending, and investors are worried about the negative repercussions for corporate revenue and profit growth. With prices falling, many of those richly valued growth stocks are priced more attractively now.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • How Important Could Upstart's Auto Business Be by 2032?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has taken the lending industry by storm with a platform that helps make affordable credit available to more Americans. The company's product competes primarily with the FICO credit score, which, while historically critical to lenders, is a flawed method for determining a person's creditworthiness. As a study conducted by Upstart in 2019 found, 80% of Americans have never defaulted on a debt, yet only 50% of Americans have access to prime credit based on their FICO scores.

  • Better Electric Truck Stock: Nikola or Hyzon Motors

    Both companies aim to de-carbonize the trucking sector. But one looks better than the other right now.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Nvidia is the most important tech company on planet: analyst

    The bullish vibes continue to surround Nvidia.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.