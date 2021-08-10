U.S. markets closed

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in one-on-one investor meetings as well as a virtual panel discussion at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.

Panel Topic:

“Got My Mind Set On You - Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets”

Date:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time:

11:30 am – 12 pm Eastern Time

Panelist:

Dr. Simon Pimstone, Executive Chair of the Board

Additional details along with a link to the live webcast can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Maria McClean
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


