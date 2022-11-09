U.S. markets closed

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·1 min read
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Sherry Aulin, Xenon’s Chief Financial Officer, will host fireside chat presentations and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Details about company presentations, webcasts, and other events can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


