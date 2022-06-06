U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

XenoPsi Restructures to Create Two Business Units

·4 min read

NEW YORK , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XenoPsi, the skin in the game growth partner for digital-first brands, is redeploying its talent pool to launch two distinct companies that better address the client needs brought on by its recent rapid growth. The new companies will focus primarily on brands in the D2C and CPG markets.

XenoPsi creates two new operating companies to meet client growth. Establishes Method1 and Function Growth.

Method1 is being established as a digital-first creator of marketing systems that utilize behavioral science and creativity to develop campaigns that elevate brand preference and accelerate business growth for its clients.

Meanwhile, the second entity - Function Growth - will focus on providing strategic guidance and advice to start-up companies and entrepreneurs, advising senior leadership on strategic decision-making as a growth acceleration partner.

Formerly, both practices were part of a single XenoPsi offering. The new individual entities are being created to address the needs of clients with specific go-to-market needs. Function Growth will work with brand and company owners seeing fast turnaround work while Method1 will work on more traditional marketing and advertising engagements.

XenoPsi founder MichaelAaron Flicker said, "We have installed proven leaders, and full leadership teams, in both of these companies to better position them to help their client partners grow even faster and to ensure they keep pace with the rapid evolution of their disciplines.  True to XenoPsi's business heritage, Function Growth and Method1 will share risks and rewards as real partners with their clients while delivering laser-focused category knowledge and a granular understanding of their respective markets."

Function Growth and Method1 will maintain XenoPsi's core operating philosophy of aligning their financial interests with their clients' though innovative and varied remuneration models. These range from equity and revenue-shares, to an in-house venture arm that invests in startups that Function Growth develops and brings to market, making XenoPsi unique in the advertising and marketing landscape.

Management for the two new companies is already in house. Kyle Hoffman, who joined XenoPsi last year, will oversee Function Growth's staff of 30 growth consultants as Director of Growth Strategy. Inaugural growth partners clients include Shady Rays, Wellow, Benchmark Insights and Solvasa Beauty.

Paul Nelson, who recently joined the company from Arnold Worldwide, will oversee the Method1 team of 50 as Managing Director. Legacy clients include Evan Williams Bourbon, Elijah Criaig, Blackheart, Larceny Bourbon, Heaven Hill Distillery, DoubleVerify, Lubert Adler Real Estate Funds, and Versa Capital Partners in addition to new client Lunazul.

Flicker will assume the title of Founder and President of both companies. XenoPsi continues to oversee investments and will support both companies by assuming management of shared back-office functions such as business strategy, information technology and talent management.

About XenoPsi:

XenoPsi is the strategic, information technology and infrastructure support hub for Function Growth, Method 1 and Z/Axis Strategies. Each of these wholly owned, standalone companies advises clients and owned and operated brands in growth acceleration (Function Growth), creative and marketing services (Method 1) and public relations and political consulting (Z/Axis Strategies). XenoPsi was founded in 1997 by two computer-obsessed high school freshman residing in Ridgewood, NJ. In May 2022 XenoPsi transformed from its operating company heritage into a strategic and back office support resource for its companies. Collectively, those businesses employ 92 people in 13 countries.

About Function Growth:

Function Growth is a growth accelerator that provides strategic guidance and partnership for portfolio brands as a snap-in team of ecommerce and marketing experts. It operates on unique performance and equity based compensation models. It helps portfolio and client company management define business needs while establishing and guiding success metrics, as well as developing and executing key cross-discipline growth strategies. Function Growth unifies behavioral science and cutting edge technology to drive exceptional growth for its portfolio of clients. Its team of 30 professionals is distributed among 9 countries. Companies in the portfolio include Shady Rays, Wellow, Solvasa Beauty, and Benchmark Insights.

About Method1

Method1 is a digital-first creator of marketing systems that apply behavioral science and creativity to develop campaigns that elevate brand preference and accelerate business growth for consumer packaged good indulgence brands.  The Method1 operating principle is based on the belief that a brand's true potential is best achieved when there's shared "skin in the game."  As such, it offers client partners innovative remuneration models based on their business objectives. This incentivizes Method1 to be an agent of impact, versus just another agency for hire, that is evaluated and rewarded through business performance and not billable hours. Method1 has a work force of 50 distributed among 14 countries. It is based in New York and clients include Evan Williams Bourbon, Elijah Craig, Lunazul Tequila, Larceny Bourbon, Heaven Hill Distillery, DoubleVerify, Lubert Adler Real Estate Funds, Versa Capital Partners, and Wellow.

Media Contact: Toni Lee, toni@tonileepr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenopsi-restructures-to-create-two-business-units-301561938.html

SOURCE XenoPsi

