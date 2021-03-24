Xentris Wireless Announces Expansion of its Manufacturing Operations

ADDISON, Ill., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xentris Wireless announces the strategic expansion of its current manufacturing capabilities at its headquarters in Addison, Illinois to support the production of its EXO Charge line. Last year, Xentris Wireless expanded its capabilities to include ruggedized charging and power solutions for the Warfighter by leveraging its knowledge of rapid consumer product development in conjunction with newly acquired knowledge of military power solutions.

"To further support our latest military product division, EXO Charge, we are proud to expand our manufacturing operations. With this addition, we now support all aspects of our product development process – designing, engineering, testing and manufacturing – under one roof," states David Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Construction is currently underway and will incorporate new state-of-the-art automated equipment and testing to allow manufacturing to be the most efficient. The main production area is scheduled for completion during the second quarter of 2021. The development and expansion of this area will be an ongoing effort throughout the year.

"Our mission is to deliver the absolute best charging solutions that improve the agility of the modern Warfighter making them faster, lighter and more lethal. With all product development functions along with our manufacturing and distribution center in one location, it will enable us to execute product development and delivery much faster," states Mike Stein, Vice President of Military & Government Services.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless has built a reputation as a reliable partner in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents.

About Xentris Wireless:

