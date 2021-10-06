U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Xeriant adds Financial Architect to Advisory Board

Xeriant, Inc.
·3 min read
Alfred Rapetti, Investment Banker and Entrepreneur, has completed Over $4 Billion in Transactions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), an aerospace technology company, announced today the appointment of Alfred Rapetti to its Advisory Board. Rapetti has had a distinguished career in aerospace, energy and finance, and his multiple disciplines have allowed him to launch, acquire, structure and capitalize specialized businesses across the globe.

“Al Rapetti’s decades of leadership in investment banking and strategic corporate advisory services, coupled with his direct operational and financial experience in the aviation industry, make him an invaluable asset to Xeriant. While XTI Aircraft has decided not to exhibit at the 2021 NBAA Conference in Las Vegas as they did in 2019, I am looking forward to introducing Al to the XTI team members that attend the show,” stated Ted DeFeudis, Director of Xeriant.

Rapetti was the Managing Director of Stamford Capital Group, an investment and merchant bank that accomplished 255 acquisitions valued at over $4 billion during his nine-year tenure. After retiring from Stamford Capital Group, Rapetti purchased and became Executive Chairman of Avantair, a fractional aircraft ownership company which he transformed into a major industry player, growing its equity value from $25 million to over $100 million within a year, and expanding into FBO operations. Rapetti contracted with Embraer for the purchase of $2 billion in new aircraft and secured twenty-two acres and one hundred twenty thousand square feet of hangars at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport, adding FBO operations in New Jersey, California and Nevada. Rapetti sold his ownership in Avantair in November of 2006.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

XERIANT, INC.
Investor Relations Dept.:
(561) 491-9595
IR@xeriant.com
www.xeriant.com


