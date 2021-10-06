Xeriant adds Financial Architect to Advisory Board

Alfred Rapetti, Investment Banker and Entrepreneur, has completed Over $4 Billion in Transactions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), an aerospace technology company, announced today the appointment of Alfred Rapetti to its Advisory Board. Rapetti has had a distinguished career in aerospace, energy and finance, and his multiple disciplines have allowed him to launch, acquire, structure and capitalize specialized businesses across the globe.



“Al Rapetti’s decades of leadership in investment banking and strategic corporate advisory services, coupled with his direct operational and financial experience in the aviation industry, make him an invaluable asset to Xeriant. While XTI Aircraft has decided not to exhibit at the 2021 NBAA Conference in Las Vegas as they did in 2019, I am looking forward to introducing Al to the XTI team members that attend the show,” stated Ted DeFeudis, Director of Xeriant.

Rapetti was the Managing Director of Stamford Capital Group, an investment and merchant bank that accomplished 255 acquisitions valued at over $4 billion during his nine-year tenure. After retiring from Stamford Capital Group, Rapetti purchased and became Executive Chairman of Avantair, a fractional aircraft ownership company which he transformed into a major industry player, growing its equity value from $25 million to over $100 million within a year, and expanding into FBO operations. Rapetti contracted with Embraer for the purchase of $2 billion in new aircraft and secured twenty-two acres and one hundred twenty thousand square feet of hangars at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport, adding FBO operations in New Jersey, California and Nevada. Rapetti sold his ownership in Avantair in November of 2006.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com.

