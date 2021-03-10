Xeriant Appoints Chester Rodeheaver to its Advisory Board

Rodeheaver’s financial acumen adds to the Company’s world-class team

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today the appointment of Chester Rodeheaver to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Rodeheaver is founder and CEO of Pont Capital and an internationally-recognized expert in finance, deal structuring and valuations, providing guidance to dozens of companies across many industries. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MPA from Harvard, a BA in Economics from the University of Virginia, certificates in financial modeling and entrepreneurship from Wharton, and a CFA designation (Chartered Financial Analyst).

“Chester's wealth of knowledge and experience in global high-tech businesses, as well as his geopolitical and financial relationships, will further enable us to deliver outstanding technology acquisitions under favorable terms. I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives on how to best leverage our strategic network of companies, at speed and scale, so his guidance will be critical to Xeriant as we execute our business plan,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc.

In building its portfolio of revenue-producing and appreciating assets, Xeriant’s executive team actively utilizes the expertise of its Advisory Board in evaluating prospective acquisitions, which includes a comprehensive assessment of the technology based on its disruptive impact, commercial viability, plan for integration, management team, business strategy, and market potential, and a determination of a transaction structure that creates the greatest shareholder value. The process of performing due diligence and valuations, structuring transactions, and overseeing the performance of the investments requires a broad range of corporate and entrepreneurial experience covering finance, operations, technology, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, marketing and technology transfers.

Story continues

“By capitalizing on emerging and eco-friendly technologies that can transform aerospace and defense, I consider Xeriant’s mission to be very inspirational and, since I believe that one of the Advisory Board’s key functions is providing Xeriant and its acquisition partners the necessary guidance to best enhance future success, I plan on assisting Keith and his team with input on valuation, deal structure and capital raising, as Xeriant continues to advance its business model,” commented Chester Rodeheaver.

Mr. Rodeheaver joins a highly-accomplished and engaged Advisory Board whose current membership can be found on the Company website’s “Team” page: https://www.xeriant.com/about/team#team-members

About Chester Rodeheaver, MBA, MPA, CFA

Chester Rodeheaver founded Pont Capital in Dubai in 2009 to advise family offices and growing businesses. He started his career with Booz Allen Hamilton in Washington, DC and is an expert in strategy, finance, real estate and entrepreneurship, providing guidance to dozens of companies across many industries. Since 2014, he has been based in Miami, FL. Chester’s projects at Pont Capital and previous firms include representing the Saudi seller in a $400 million buyout of the regional presence of a globally-recognized German software enterprise, creating the first financial model for the Ferrari World Theme Park in Abu Dhabi, and writing the business plan and raising $200 million for a regional chain of primary and secondary schools, which subsequently led to a $100 million buyout of a competitor. His previous firm helped create one of the region's largest sovereign wealth funds with over $50 billion in assets, where he and his colleagues wrote the first business plan, hired the founding management team, and wrote the first annual report. Chester holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MPA from Harvard, a BA in economics from the University of Virginia, certificates in financial modeling and entrepreneurship from Wharton, and a CFA designation (Chartered Financial Analyst). He studied math and physics in Germany and at the Sorbonne in Paris, France and lived abroad for a total of 12 years. He speaks fluent German and advanced Spanish and French.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Matt Chipman

(818) 923-5302

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com



