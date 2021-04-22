Xeriant provides Movychem Commercialization update

Company celebrates Earth Day by announcing that it’s entering Product Testing Phase with Global Industry Leaders

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace and advanced materials technology holding company, and its affiliate Xeriant Europe s.r.o announced today that Retacell, Movychem’s fire protection product, is in the process of being tested and evaluated for specific certification designations, and is being field tested by leading global manufacturers. This proven technology represents not only a breakthrough for aviation and other transportation applications, but for green construction and many other uses.



“Shortly after announcing our joint venture with Movychem through Xeriant Europe, we received overwhelming interest from several industry leaders looking to enhance the fire protection properties of various building materials. In fact, as part of the initial testing phase for Movychem’s fire protection technology, we’ve been asked to remanufacture plastics, wood-based composites and powder coatings in our facilities in the Czech Republic to demonstrate our ability to deliver cost effective green solutions that exceed current U.S. fire retardant thresholds,” commented Xeriant, Inc. CEO, Keith Duffy.

“Xeriant Europe has entered into agreements with manufacturers of patented eco-friendly technologies that complement Xeriant’s long-term business strategy. The product pipeline currently being tested by globally recognized corporations will allow Xeriant to gain the recognition needed to bring these new high-demand advanced materials and technologies to market,” stated Henry Biza, President and CEO of Xeriant Europe.

Duffy concluded, “Henry Biza, who heads Xeriant Europe, has done an outstanding job in identifying innovative technologies that best address large, underserved markets while confirming their efficacy to strengthen our commercial portfolio.”

According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global flame retardant chemicals market size was estimated at approximately USD 7.5 billion in 2020 and the market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% during the forecast period from 2021 through 2026.

About Movychem

Founded in 1993, Movychem s.r.o. (“Movychem”), the creator of Retacell, is a chemical manufacturing company that develops and distributes specialty materials, primarily in Central Europe. Their product line includes sealants, adhesives, fillers, additives, colorants, paints, coatings, fire retardants, and waterproofing materials for a variety of industries and applications. In 2001, Movychem began its research, development and testing of its fire and thermal protection technologies, called Retacell, which led to several global patents. Until 2019, the company was not engaged in the marketing and distribution of Retacell, because its focus was on R&D, testing and certification.

About Xeriant Europe

Xeriant Europe s.r.o., headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, was founded with the purpose of uncovering leading-edge green technologies with applications in aerospace, primarily from the Czech Republic, and promoting them on the world market, especially in the U.S. The company’s focus is on unique products that are either already being sold or are close to commercialization.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

