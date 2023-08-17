When Will Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Xeros Technology Group plc's (LON:XSG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer-based technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The UK£4.6m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£6.9m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Xeros Technology Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Xeros Technology Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Machinery analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£1.3m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Xeros Technology Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Xeros Technology Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

