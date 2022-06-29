Xerox CEO John Visentin has died unexpectedly after a long illness

Xerox logo Getty Images

The CEO of Xerox died unexpectedly on Tuesday, per a company press release.

John Visentin had been in the position since 2018.

The release said he died "due to complications from an ongoing illness."

Xerox announced Wednesday that its CEO, John Visentin, died Tuesday because of complications related to a long-term illness.

"The Xerox family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to John's wife, his five daughters and his family," the company press release said.

Visentin became CEO of Xerox, where he also was vice chairman, in 2018. He will be replaced by an interim CEO, Steve Bandrowczak, whose previous title was president and chief operations officer.

Visentin also was the founder of Menda Consulting and had worked at investment firm Advent International, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"John drove Xerox forward," James Nelson, chairman of Xerox's board, said in the release, adding he worked to expand Xerox beyond the printing arena.

His, "drive, energy and commitment to the business and its customers, partners and employees will be greatly missed," Nelson added.

Xerox, which was founded in 1906, struggled when the pandemic hit as business operations moved further online and people bought fewer of its products, one analyst said, according to WXXI News. It also faced supply chain disruptions and challenges, like many companies.

Read the original article on Business Insider