Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 31st of July. This means the annual payment is 6.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Xerox Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Xerox Holdings isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 89.1%. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Xerox Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 51% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Xerox Holdings (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

