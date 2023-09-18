Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 31st of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Xerox Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Xerox Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 122.9% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

Xerox Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 53% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Xerox Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Xerox Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Xerox Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Xerox Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

