Xerys Funds Inject an Additional $25 Million of New Capital into Biolog-id

Biolog-id

Investment to Accelerate On-Going Expansion of Global Commercial Footprint

PARIS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xerys Invest, a private equity firm focused on Healthcare, Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, and GreenTech, announces an additional investment of $25 million in Biolog-id, a digital health solution provider focusing on value-chain optimization.



The commercial success over the last 24 months validates the potential of the Biolog-id platform and the multi-dimensional value it brings to its users. The added funds and continued support of Xerys Invest would allow Biolog-id to accelerate its growth and expedite penetration into additional adjacent healthcare verticals.

“Xerys Funds have been quick to identify the global potential of the Biolog-id solution,” said Olivier Ossipoff, Chairman of Xerys Invest. “We are thrilled to witness the commercial realization of the Biolog-id vision and with this validation to further catalyze this exciting market momentum to improve health care.”

“This investment from Xerys Funds further demonstrates their continued support of Biolog-id as we propel our commercial expansion, inject additional value into our solution, and optimize our platform for the growth opportunities ahead,” said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO of Biolog-id. “Our compelling solution, effective strategy, and high-performance team will leverage these added resources to capitalize on this incredible market opportunity.”

“With a total investment of over $100 million, the support of Xerys Funds will allow Biolog-id to fully realize its potential across multiple healthcare verticals” added Jean-Claude Mongrenier, Chairman of Biolog-id. “We are well positioned to scale our value-chain optimization solution across major health markets in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, representing an estimated $6 billion annual recurring revenue opportunity.”

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact health products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Story continues

About Xerys Invest

Xerys Invest is a French private equity firm that invests mainly in today's leading sectors such as Health & Life Sciences and GreenTech. Xerys Invest supports companies in industrial sectors that are undergoing major transformations in response to economic, environmental, and societal challenges that have strong ambitions of development and international expansion. Xerys Invest stands out in the market both through its modus operandi and its long-term strategic and operational support for portfolio companies, as well as through its offer of traced or mutualized investment opportunities to investors and its relationship with them. Lastly, Xerys Invest has genuine sectoral expertise, supported by a strategic committee made up of specialists and recognized experts in key sectors. For more information, please visit: https://xerys.com

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com

Contact: Diane Muller, Diane.Muller@biolog-id.com

Xerys URL: www.xerys.com / FTI Consulting, Anna Adlewska, Anna.Adlewska@fticonsulting.com



