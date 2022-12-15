U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Xevant Named a Best Company To Work For by Utah Business Magazine

·2 min read
Xevant, Inc.

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant announced that it has been named a Best Company To Work For by Utah Business magazine.

This award acknowledges those organizations deemed “best places to work” by their own employees. The rigorous vetting process uses Qualtrics survey technology to gather anonymous feedback from employees who rank the company on various factors including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more.

“We constantly strive to ensure that our team members are engaged and happy with our benefits and culture,” said Jeff Weber, Chief Operating Officer. “To have earned this honor based on feedback from our team solidifies that we are focusing on the right priorities as we continue to grow our company.”

To be eligible, companies must have at least 25 employees working in Utah and are categorized according to company size – micro, small, medium, large, and extra-large organizations. Xevant is categorized as a small company and was recognized at last week’s awards luncheon. Prior to the luncheon, Xevant compiled clips of employees discussing why they love working at the company. The video can be viewed here.

“At Xevant, we believe in ‘The Power of We’ – the understanding that no one person ever accomplishes anything entirely on their own,” said Brandon Newman, CEO. “This recognition is a result of EVERY person on our team. Together, we are committed to our mission and our journey to positively impact the healthcare system.”

For a full list of Xevant’s honors, visit www.xevant.com/awards.

All 2022 Best Companies to Work For winners will be featured in the December edition of Utah Business. For more information about working at Xevant and to view current career opportunities, visit www.xevant.com/careers.

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Brokers, and Consultants. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and America’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kayley Green, kayley.green@xevant.com


