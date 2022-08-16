U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Xevant Ranks No. 1 on the Inc. 5000 2022 List as the Fastest Growing Private Software Company in America

Xevant, Inc.
·4 min read
Xevant, Inc.
Xevant, Inc.

With three-year revenue growth of 1036 percent, Xevant ranks 28th overall among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Xevant is No. 28 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Xevant also landed at No. 1 on the list for the Software industry and No. 2 overall for the state of Utah.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Brandon Newman, CEO at Xevant, commented, “We’ve created a next-generation analytics platform that is fundamentally changing the way pharmacy benefit organizations manage their business and their clients, by giving real-time insights to optimize performance.” Newman continued, “Xevant’s mission is to provide greater sustained savings for all healthcare stakeholders while delivering solutions that improve health, now. I’m proud to say we’re accomplishing our mission and proud of our team and customers who are helping shape the future of healthcare using the power of the Xevant platform.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, these companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Xevant:
Xevant's next-generation pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Consultants, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that once took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and Inc. 5000’s No.1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company in America. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.

CONTACT:         
Kayley Green
(888) 774-5551 ext. 801
kayley.green@xevant.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.


