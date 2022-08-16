Xevant Ranks No. 1 on the Inc. 5000 2022 List as the Fastest Growing Private Software Company in America

Xevant, Inc.

With three-year revenue growth of 1036 percent, Xevant ranks 28th overall among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Xevant is No. 28 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Xevant also landed at No. 1 on the list for the Software industry and No. 2 overall for the state of Utah.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Brandon Newman, CEO at Xevant, commented, “We’ve created a next-generation analytics platform that is fundamentally changing the way pharmacy benefit organizations manage their business and their clients, by giving real-time insights to optimize performance.” Newman continued, “Xevant’s mission is to provide greater sustained savings for all healthcare stakeholders while delivering solutions that improve health, now. I’m proud to say we’re accomplishing our mission and proud of our team and customers who are helping shape the future of healthcare using the power of the Xevant platform.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, these companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Xevant:

Xevant's next-generation pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Consultants, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that once took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and Inc. 5000’s No.1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company in America. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.

