XGC Software Inc. announces changes to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XGC Software Inc. (" XGC" or "Company") announced today a number of changes to the Board of Directors.



Effective December 27, 2022 the following were appointed to the Board: Mr. Leo Grunwald as Director and Corporate Secretary, Allan Smith, Chairman of the Board and Mr. Amir Farahi.

The following directors resigned on December 27, 2022: Mr. Mark Wettriech, Mr. Alex Wettriech and Mr. Peter Wanner. Mr. David Lonsdale, passed away on December 6, 2022 and is removed from the board.

For more information please see www.xgcsoftware.com or the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com or contact Leo Grunwald at 416-932-3234 or by email LeoGrunwald@grunco.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of XGC Software Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses of XGC Software. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because XGC Software can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and XGX Software disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



