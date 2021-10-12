U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.00
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,628.25
    -25.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.90
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.41
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.20
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1541
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5740
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,150.29
    -821.47 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.93
    -3.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.46
    -237.15 (-0.84%)
     

Xi: China to commit 1.5b yuan to biodiversity

·2 min read

KUNMING, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video link at the leaders&#39; summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held in Kunming, Southwest China&#39;s Yunnan province, Oct 12, 2021. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]
President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan province, Oct 12, 2021. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday attended via video link the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and delivered a keynote speech. Here are some highlights.

On green intl cooperation

  • The international community should enhance cooperation, build consensus and pool strength to build a community of all life on Earth

  • Countries need to join hands and start a new journey of high-quality development for humanity

  • Human activities need to be kept within the limits of the ecology and environment

  • International law should be taken as the basis to uphold a fair and equitable international governance system

  • Efforts should be concentrated on bettering people's well-being to promote social equity and justice

  • The new environmental protection targets people set need to be ambitious on the one hand and pragmatic and balanced on the other

  • We should make efforts to let the green transition drive global sustainable development

  • Green international cooperation needs to be stepped up and the fruits of green development should be shared among all countries

  • We should secure win-win results in economic growth, environmental protection

  • Developing countries need support in recovering economy, protecting environment

China's actions and plans

  • China will invest 1.5 billion yuan (about $233 million) to establish the Kunming Biodiversity Fund. The fund will be used to support developing countries in biodiversity protection. China calls on and welcomes all parties to make contributions to the fund

  • The first phase of China's large wind power and photovoltaic projects in desert areas with an installed capacity of approximately 100 million kilowatts has recently started construction

  • To achieve its carbon peak and neutrality targets, China will release implementation plans for peaking carbon dioxide emissions in key areas and sectors, as well as a series of supporting measures

  • China will vigorously develop renewable energy

  • China is moving faster to establish a protected areas system, with national parks as the mainstay

  • With protected land area of 230,000 square kilometers, China's first batch of national parks is home to nearly 30 percent of key terrestrial wildlife species in the country

  • China has started building a system of national botanical gardens in places like Beijing and Guangzhou

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-china-to-commit-1-5b-yuan-to-biodiversity-301398716.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Recommended Stories

  • Methane Plume Above New Mexico Gas Wells Spotted From Space

    (Bloomberg) -- A large cloud of planet-warming methane was detected in the natural gas-rich San Juan Basin in New Mexico by geoanalytics company Kayrros SAS. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Inst

  • A 600-pound elk lived stuck in a tire for nearly half its life, Colorado officials say

    The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • BP, Shell Leaders to Face Congress Over Alleged Climate Cover-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc will testify before a House committee investigating allegations that oil giants misled the public about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Gas stoves and water heaters face a climate change reckoning

    President Biden has laid out an ambitious plan to help Americans ditch gas appliances and heaters in favor of electric ones.

  • Mystery surrounds rare crocodile discovery on Baja beach

    A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the H

  • Report contends Duke Energy's revised plant construction plan could hit $6B in stranded costs

    Clean energy advocate Vote Solar has issued a new report as the S.C. Public Service Commission prepares to take comments later this month on Duke Energy's revised Integrated Resource Plan proposal.

  • Florida city has too many stray cats, officials say. Here’s how they plan to fix the problem

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It started with one defenseless kitten wandering in a circle by itself on Lake Ida road. “I pulled over and picked her up,” said Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale. “She was so tiny, she needed to be fed formula. Once I brought her home and she stayed.” She took in another stray the next year, but one commissioner can rescue only so many stray cats when thousands ...

  • Why First Solar Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several solar stocks, including First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources. The stock could also possibly be trading higher as traders circulate Investor Business Daily naming the stock as a new pick. According to a Wall Street Journal report, energy supply shortages are slowing factory activity around the world and contributing to a recent pickup in inflation. Worries about in

  • Residents warned as alligators take over Alabama city after heavy rain

    ‘I have lived here for over 30 years and never seen so many gators,’ says one Daphne resident

  • Oil Edges Higher With Energy Shortages Boosting Winter Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures in New York rose for the fourth straight day in choppy trade as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-

  • Elk freed from tire around its neck

    Location: ColoradoWildlife officials freed an elk from a tire that had been around its neckfor at least two yearsDate: October 9, 2021Officials from Colorado Parks & Wildlife spotted the bullwandering with a herd of 40 other elkafter a local resident alerted themThe team tranquilized the elk to remove the tireOfficials first sighted the animal with the tire in July 2019

  • Ripple Teams With Nelnet on $44M Solar Investment

    The joint investment will fund solar energy projects throughout the U.S. as crypto firms try to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

  • ExxonMobil to Develop Large-Scale Plastic Waste Advanced Recycling Facility

    Oil and gas major Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) recently announced that the company will develop its first large-scale plastic waste advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. The operations are likely to commence by the end of 2022. Following the news, shares of the company declined 1% to close at $61.56 on Monday. The development of this new facility is in line with the company’s goals of reducing plastic waste in the environment. This facility is likely to have an initial planned capacity

  • Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets

    Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves

    Idaho officials will make available up to $200,000 to be divided into payments for hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the state through next summer. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game late last month entered into an agreement with a nonprofit hunting group to reimburse the expenses for a proven kill. The agreement follows a change in Idaho law aimed at killing more wolves that are blamed for attacking livestock and reducing deer and elk herds.

  • Capsule of clean air from 1765 shows off carbon dioxide secrets buried in Antarctic ice

    Artist and sculptor Wayne Binitie spent five years working with scientists from the British Antarctic Survey to reclaim bubbles of air from ice cores from the Antarctic.