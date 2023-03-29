Xi’s China will never achieve world currency domination

Xi Biden - Saul Loeb/AFP

In troubled and uncertain times, people like to explain and assert things that often lack accuracy and understanding. The 2008 financial crisis, QE, the pandemic and climate change have provided many examples.

Now, with a few banks in crisis, rather than a banking crisis as such, and the crypto world in flux, the end of the US dollar’s supremacy is getting yet another airing. But nothing could be further from the truth.

This week, the American commentator, Fareed Zakaria, posted a five-minute video on social media in which he warned that the US dollar’s reign at the top of the global monetary system was coming to an end and that this would lead to chaos for the United States. It’s not an unpopular view on social media, but is heavily misinformed.

If the US dollar's global supremacy erodes, America will face a reckoning like none before.



My take: pic.twitter.com/yxTz16bi3N — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) March 26, 2023

The current argument is based around the surge in the use of the Chinese yuan to denominate Sino-Russian trade. According to Russia Today, for example, the yuan's share in Russia's import and export settlements during 2022 jumped to 23pc and 16pc respectively, up from 4pc and 0.5pc.

This follows other initiatives to promote the yuan. China has created emergency yuan “swap lines” with some other central banks in a bid to encourage more local currency trade financing that bypasses the US dollar.

It is developing its own international payments infrastructure to sanction-proof itself in case punitive measures are imposed, for example over its threats to Taiwan.

It has also encouraged Saudi Arabia and other oil states to adopt a “petro-yuan” by pricing oil in the Chinese currency.

These “talking points”, though, are easily dismissed as naïve or the result of misunderstanding.

Use of the yuan to settle more bills does not advance the cause of the yuan as a reserve currency, let alone an alternative to the US dollar. The greater use of the yuan in trade with Russia reflects the latter’s inability to access US dollars freely, and its status as a vassal state of China.

Recipients of yuan are still left with the issue of either keeping their yuan, which is barely used globally, or selling them for readily tradable currencies with open and transparent financial architectures.

The idea of a petro-yuan has also never got off the ground.

When Xi Jinping went to Saudi Arabia in late 2022, it was reported that all he asked for was for Riyadh to accept payment for oil in yuan.

It probably won't happen. Most oil producers peg their currencies to the US dollar, and need US dollar reserves.

The argument, used by Zakaria, that US balance of payments deficits and the growth in US domestic debt are only possible because of the dominance of the US dollar is back to front.

It is in fact the dominance of the US dollar in the global economy and the ease and trust with which foreigners can buy US assets that perversely means the US has to end up with higher debt and deficits.

The tyranny of balance of payments accounting means that, if China and other nations run surpluses due to relatively weak domestic demand, others like the US and UK must run external deficits and accumulate debt. Cause and effect need to be the right way round.

So the idea that the yuan can become a truly internationalised currency, perhaps a rival to the US dollar, is a narrative that lacks substance.

It could only happen if China allows the rest of the world to accumulate large claims in yuan.

That means either China has to run external deficits, which, as a mercantilist state with a single-minded focus on industrial policy, it will not.

Or it has to permit free outward movement of capital, which it will also not do partly because it does not trust its own citizens to keep money at home, and partly because the resulting outflow of capital and fall in the yuan would destabilise its $60 trillion (£49 trillion) domestic banking system in which the proliferation of bad debt is already a problem.

Xi’s China is, therefore, stuck between the devil of balance of payments surpluses and the deep blue sea of a closed capital account. Countries and companies may use the yuan more for the purposes of paying and issuing invoices, and even to denominate bonds sold to foreigners.

Yet in worldwide payments, according to the SWIFT global messaging system used by banks, the yuan accounted for 2.2pc of payments last month, largely the same as two years ago.

The US dollar and the euro dominate with shares of 41pc and 36pc, respectively.

China’s own messaging system is quite immature and relies on SWIFT technology and infrastructure to work. It is making more headway with its own international payments system, but even here the challenge it poses is weak.

It has a tenth of the number of participants and doesn’t even process 0.5pc of the volume of transactions.

Proper reserve currencies must also feature important institutional properties. These include trust, transparency, predictability, sound governance, the rule of law, and deep and liquid capital markets.

Digital currencies may one day improve payment efficiencies but won't alter these features.

The US dollar checks all these boxes, but it isn't the only currency that does so. The fall in the US dollar’s share of reported global reserves from about 70pc in 2000 to about 60pc now is, according to the IMF, mostly due to the shift into non-traditional currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, the Korean won and the Swedish krona.

The yuan’s role has increased but accounts for only about a quarter of the shift out of the US dollar, and only about 5pc of global reserves.

China has wanted the world to shift away from a US dollar-denominated monetary system ever since the financial crisis, but nothing suggests this is likely to happen for the foreseeable future. In any case, perversely, the main beneficiary would be the US itself.

George Magnus is a research associate at Oxford University's China Centre and author of “Red Flags – Why Xi's China is in Jeopardy”