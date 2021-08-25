U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Xi inspects major forest farm in north China's Hebei

·1 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday inspected a major forest farm in Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province, hearing reports on ecological conservation and forestry management, and checking the growth of forest woods.

At the Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm, Xi observed the natural landscape, listened to the introduction about Hebei's overall plan to protect mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grassland and sand system, and to manage the forest farm. He also visited local rangers during the inspection.

Later, Xi went to the Shanghai Memorial Forest, the farm's first man-made forest, to see the growth of trees, learn about how the forest farm has managed to promote the Saihanba Spirit and high-quality development.

Established in 1962, the Saihanba Forest Farm is the world's largest man-made forest, a 750-square kilometer barrier situated 300 kilometers north of Beijing, saving the Chinese capital from desertification.

The Saihanba Spirit is defined as a combination of dedication and entrepreneurship, a scientific and realistic approach, and green development.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-inspects-major-forest-farm-in-north-chinas-hebei-301362489.html

SOURCE CCTV+

