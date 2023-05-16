Xi Jinping hosts Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in Beijing, shoring up ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet in Beijing on Monday for his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afewerki, saying that China opposed sanctions imposed on the Horn of Africa nation.

Eritrea is heavily sanctioned by Western nations for alleged human rights abuses, but in a meeting with President Isaias, Xi said that China opposed external interference in Eritrea's internal affairs.

He added that Beijing would firmly support Eritrea to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests.

"China is willing to exchange experience with Eritrea on state governance, continue to support each other, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries," state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying.

Isaias and Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua alt=Isaias and Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua>

Eritrea, which won independence from its East African neighbour Ethiopia in 1993, is located at a strategic hot point along the Red Sea, one of the world's critical shipping corridors.

It also shares a border with Djibouti, where China set up its first overseas naval base in 2017.

Xi said that Beijing encouraged and supported Chinese-funded enterprises that invest in Eritrea and wanted to strengthen cooperation with Asmara in infrastructure construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining, fishery and other fields.

Xi added that China would continue such initiatives as sending medical teams and agricultural experts to Eritrea.

Xi thanked Eritrea for providing support and assistance for the recent evacuation and transfer of Chinese citizens from Sudan, which is beset by warring military factions.

The help, Xi said, "once again demonstrates the profound friendship between China and Eritrea who share weal and woe and help each other".

Isaias, who was elected Eritrea's president in 1993 in the first weeks of independence, cancelled subsequent elections and has remained in office ever since.

He spoke of his fondness for his special relationship with China, which stretches back more than half a century. He said Eritrea would never forget China's support for its liberation and independence.

On May 24, the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Isaias said that Eritrea hopes to strengthen its ties to China, and believes that their bilateral partnership would help Eritrea with its economic and social development.

Because of Eritrea's positioning on the Horn of Africa, which provides trade access to the Suez Canal and Europe to the north and the Indian Ocean to the east, analysts say that China is likely to use the country to expand its Maritime Silk Road, part of Xi's signature Belt and Road Initiative.

In November 2021, Asmara joined the BRI, China's multibillion-dollar programme that has helped build ports, highways, power dams, railways and roads across Africa.

David Shinn, a professor at George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs, said that because of Asmara's authoritarian government, human rights abuses and support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Eritrea has strained relations with Western countries and looks increasingly to countries like Russia and China for support.

And China regards Eritrea as "an important ally along a waterway that transports many of China's imports and exports", Shinn said.

Asmara supported Addis Ababa during its civil war in the Tigray region last year, Shinn noted, and the easing of tensions between the two nations made it easier for China to strengthen relations with Isaias while not offending Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Shinn also pointed out that Isaias' history with China dated back to 1966 and 1967 when he received political training there.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Chinese President Xi Jinping and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE>

"He admires aspects of China's political system and still uses Chinese doctors for his personal medical care. It is possible he will receive routine medical attention on the occasion of this visit," Shinn said.

By enhancing its partnership with Asmara, Beijing increases its influence in the region in times of intensifying geopolitical competition

China is engaged in gold and polymetallic mining in Eritrea and has plans for developing a large potash mine, which might have been on the agenda for discussion during the visit, Shinn added.

Tim Zajontz, research fellow in the Centre for International and Comparative Politics at Stellenbosch, South Africa, focused on Eritrea's almost 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) of coastline along the Red Sea.

"More than 10 per cent of global trade sails through the Red Sea every year. Beijing is therefore keen to further expand the Chinese presence in Eritrea's two main ports of Massawa and Assab to have alternative seaports that serve Chinese trade with the Horn of Africa," Zajontz said.

"By enhancing its partnership with Asmara, Beijing increases its influence in the region in times of intensifying geopolitical competition between China and the West," Zajontz said.

