U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,825.09
    +1,229.10 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary

·3 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred and ten years ago, Chinese revolutionaries led by Dr. Sun Yat-sen launched the 1911 Revolution, marking a milestone in the long and arduous journey to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Speaking at a commemorative meeting on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for drawing lessons from the past when achieving China's complete reunification and driving the great cause of national rejuvenation forward.

"For all Chinese people, achieving national rejuvenation is not only a shared honor but also a shared mission," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

'China must be, will be reunified'

Xi reiterated commitments to strive for national reunification by peaceful means, saying it is in the best interests of compatriots across the Taiwan Straits as well as the Chinese nation while warning that "Taiwan independence" goes against the trend of history and will lead to a dead end.

"The Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of our nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality," Xi said in his speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, adding that cross-Strait reunification is the common will of all Chinese people.

Xi recalled that the mainland adheres to the basic policies of peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems, upholds the one-China policy and the 1992 Consensus and works for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Noting that the Chinese nation has an honorable tradition of opposing division and safeguarding unity, he added that "secession aimed at 'Taiwan independence' is the greatest obstacle to national reunification and a grave danger to national rejuvenation."

Underlining that the Taiwan question is China's internal affairs and brooks no external interference, Xi expressed the confidence that "the complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized."

A historical inevitability

Longing for a bright future for the Chinese nation, Sun once wrote: "If I believe something to be feasible, even if it may be as difficult as moving a mountain or draining the sea, I will one day bring it to pass."

Recalling these words, Xi on Saturday said that after years of hard work, China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability, with stronger institutions, firmer material foundations and a more proactive mindset.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must have a strong force to lead us forward, and that force is the Communist Party of China," Xi added.

On the road to national rejuvenation, "socialism with Chinese characteristics has proven to be the only correct path," he noted.

He also urged the Chinese people to rely on their own heroic efforts. "Through courage and skill, we will overcome all major risks and challenges that may impede our path to national rejuvenation and resolutely safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and development interests," he said.

Xi urged the Chinese people and nation to learn the patriotic lessons from the 1911 Revolution, stick together through good times and bad and rely on strong unity to overcome risks and challenges on the road ahead.

Realizing national rejuvenation needs not only a stable and united domestic environment but also a peaceful and stable international environment, Xi said.

"Aggression and hegemony are not in the blood of the Chinese people," he pointed out, adding that China will remain a champion of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, and we will do our very best to make even greater contributions to humanity.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-09/Xi-delivers-speech-at-event-marking-1911-Revolution-anniversary-14ddra598o8/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-jinping-says-reunification-a-must-for-chinas-rejuvenation-on-1911-revolution-anniversary-301396586.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Biden is moving to cancel $4.5B in student loan debt. Who gets the new relief?

    The administration has announced changes to make loan forgiveness more accessible.

  • White House weighs potential cryptocurrency oversight

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on regulatory plans for crypto being considered by the White House.

  • Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    Chances are good Social Security benefits will be very important to you in retirement. Unfortunately, millions of retirees across America risk losing some of the benefits they expect to receive. Retirees are at risk of losing a part of their Social Security checks if they live in one of the 13 states that charges state tax on these benefits.

  • This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyYogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing.This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his appro

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • North Carolina Takes Over Finances of Town Bordering Fort Bragg

    (Bloomberg) -- North Carolina took over the finances of a town bordering Fort Bragg, highlighting the state’s strong authority to intervene in cases of municipal fiscal distress. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the

  • Could Social Security recipients get another $1,400 stimulus check?

    The Senior Citizens League calls for a special stimulus to assist with cost-of-living adjustments.

  • Central Bankers Are Spooked by Signs That Inflation Is Lingering for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Many central banks are starting to withdraw the emergency stimulus they introduced to fend off last year’s pandemic recession.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for

  • What will the Fed will do if the U.S. government hits the debt ceiling again?

    The Federal Reserve won't sit on the sidelines if the Treasury Department runs out of money in December. Here are the possible ways they might try to mitigate the damage to the economy and financial markets.

  • Biden’s Options to Tame Gas Prices Clash With His Climate Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is under intensifying pressure to keep a lid on rising gasoline and natural gas prices that threaten the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How Fra

  • White House weighs executive order on cryptocurrencies: report

    The Biden administration is weighing an executive order on cryptocurrencies, as part of an effort to set up a government-wide approach to the asset class,

  • Japan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes

    Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Sunday he won't seek to change the country's taxes on capital gains and dividends for now as he intends to pursue other steps for better wealth distribution, such as raising wages of medical workers. Kishida, who has vowed to rectify wealth disparities, had previously said reviewing those taxes would be an option in addressing income gaps. Kishida took the top job in the world's third-largest economy on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who had seen his support undermined by surging COVID-19 infections.

  • Jamie Dimon may have a point on the debt ceiling

    On Thursday, U.S. Senators approved legislation https://finance.yahoo.com... that effectively kicks the debt-ceiling can further down the road to December. At that point Democrats and Republicans will need to somehow muster the resolve they couldn’t find now (just in time for Christmas, as if we needed any more volatility-inducing uncertainty around the holidays), in order to avert reaping the whirlwind of its own indiscipline.

  • What’s going on with jobs? 5 takeaways from September hiring trends

    Job growth was disappointing in September as worker shortages intensified, but a drop in COVID-19 cases could strengthen hiring in the coming months.

  • China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

    (Reuters) -China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter. The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

  • White House Considering Executive Order on Crypto Oversight: Report

    The U.S. government may expand its efforts to study and regulate the roughly $2 trillion digital asset sector. The Biden administration is considering an executive order for federal agencies, which would require them to study the crypto industry and provide recommendations on their oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing unnamed sources. According to the report, the order would include the Treasury Department, Commerce Department, National Science Foundation and national security agencies.

  • 'Civility is gone': Manchin slams Schumer broadside against GOP

    Republican and Democratic leaders both tried to claim political victory after ending a weekslong debt ceiling standoff in the Senate, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attack on the GOP Thursday night left a key centrist in his party angry enough to walk off the Senate floor.

  • Government Is Getting Bigger. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    It has been decades since federal policies have been sweeping enough to affect the economy and markets for years to come. Here’s how the pros are navigating.

  • Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State

    The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are meeting this weekend in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country.

  • China's Xi Jinping vows "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan

    Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, Reuters reports.Driving the news: Xi said that the biggest barrier to potential reunification with China was the "Taiwan independence" force, saying "those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland and seek to split the country will come to no good," per CNN.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeXi said he sought peaceful reunifica