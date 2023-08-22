Xi Jinping touts Brics as 'constructive force' for global economic growth ahead of summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Brics a "constructive force" that contributes to global economic growth while lauding Beijing's ties with Johannesburg, ahead of the bloc's annual summit that begins on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks after arriving in Johannesburg on Monday night for the meeting of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He said China's relations with South Africa would inject greater stability into a "turbulent world".

"As an important cooperation platform for emerging market countries and major developing countries, the Brics cooperation mechanism has become a constructive force for promoting world economic growth, improving global governance, and promoting the democratisation of international relations," Xi said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"It is believed that this meeting of Brics leaders will become an important milestone in the development of the Brics cooperation mechanism, and will elevate the solidarity and cooperation of developing countries to a higher level."

Xi - who is on his second overseas trip this year - is among a slew of world leaders in Johannesburg for the three-day Brics meeting.

Xi Jinping will meet South African officials and co-chair a separate dialogue with African leaders during his visit. Photo: Xinhua alt=Xi Jinping will meet South African officials and co-chair a separate dialogue with African leaders during his visit. Photo: Xinhua>

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the forum as Brics chairman, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attending.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with President Vladimir Putin expected to take part virtually.

Story continues

Officials from China and South Africa are set to hold talks on Tuesday, according to the website of Ramaphosa's office. Xi will also co-chair a separate dialogue with African leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss cooperation and development with the region, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The Brics summit - in its 15th edition this year - will kick off on Tuesday evening, with the leaders of the five countries expected to deliver 10-minute statements.

Chen Xiaodong, China's ambassador to South Africa, said earlier that Brics was "an important platform for cooperation among emerging and developing nations" and "the backbone of international fairness and justice".

Observers have suggested that Xi will continue Beijing's post-Covid charm offensive during the South Africa trip, with developing nations and emerging markets a big part of the campaign.

They expected the Brics leaders to discuss issues including African debt sustainability, the war in Ukraine, and the expansion of the grouping's membership.

According to South African officials, more than 40 countries - from Iran and Saudi Arabia to Argentina and Indonesia - have expressed interest in joining the forum. In Africa, Brics members are viewed as important trade partners and sources of foreign investment.

The bloc - which together accounts for a quarter of the global economy - was founded in 2009 to provide a platform for members to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its allies in the West.

The summit, while not expected to yield any concrete results, is expected to be closely watched by developing countries looking to the Brics group as a counterweight to Western influence in global governance.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.