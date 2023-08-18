Xi Makes First Major Appearance After Floods That Ravaged North
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first major public appearance after the country’s north was struck by devastating floods, calling for stronger efforts in disaster relief and safeguarding national food security.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York
‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to Proliferate
Goldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed Scrutiny
Niger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas Says
Global Yields Reach 15-Year Highs as Rate-Hike Worries Build
Xi presided over a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on Thursday, emphasizing the need to speed up repair of damaged infrastructure such as transport, communications and electricity, as well as restore farmland and agricultural facilities, according to a report by the state broadcaster CCTV.
The comments come amid controversy over the government’s handling of the crisis. Swathes of northern China including Beijing, Hebei, Jilin and Liaoning were inundated with heavy rain and flooding brought by Typhoons Doksuri and Khanun in recent weeks, with the official tally showing at least 80 people have died.
Some victims have said they received little help from local authorities. Others lamented that some top officials were nowhere to be seen after the floods.
State media earlier this month touted Xi’s “strong and powerful” response to the disaster, ratcheting up mentions of the president who hadn’t been seen in public since the rainfall began. Reports about his leadership in ordering rescue efforts were featured prominently in front-page articles.
At Thursday’s meeting, Xi said the country is still in the main flood season, emphasizing the need to respond accurately to early warnings. He called for schools, hospitals and nursing homes to be rebuilt. Authorities should work to minimize agricultural losses and ensure food security, according to the report.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Legendary, Wildly Profitable QQQ Fund Makes No Money for Its Owner
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
Brookfield Chases Rivals for Private Equity’s New Money-Spinner
Sam’s Club’s War Against Costco Started With $1.38 Hot Dog Combo
Labor Shortage Makes Immigration a Tough Topic for Republicans in Iowa
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.